ed balls hosts good morning britain
TV

GMB viewers ‘switch off’ as Richard Madeley is replaced by Ed Balls

Some ITV viewers weren't happy on Monday morning

By Joshua Haigh

Good Morning Britain viewers were disappointed when they tuned into the show today and saw Ed Balls.

ITV viewers turned on their TV expecting to see host Richard Madeley alongside Susanna Reid.

Richard has become a regular face on the show following the departure of Piers Morgan.

However, some were saddened when they were greeted by former politician Ed Balls instead.

While some welcomed Ed Balls‘ return, others were left “switching off” over his presenting style.

ed balls hosts good morning britain
Ed Balls replaced Richard Madeley on Good Morning Britain today (Credit: ITV)

Good Morning Britain viewers beg ITV to axe ‘boring’ Ed Balls

“Seems #GMB are understaffed as well. Can’t think of any other reason why you would have Ed Balls as a presenter. Just when I thought the program couldn’t get any more lefty,” said one viewer.

Read more: Richard Madeley’s cheating past before finding love with wife Judy: ‘I was a very young man’

A second said: “Ed Balls really? Time to switch off.”

A third complained: “Ed Balls are you serious. I switched on to see if this programme had improved and very quickly switched off when I saw it’s got worse.”

A fourth ranted: “If I scoured the endless lists of dubious ‘celebs’ and politicians, I couldn’t find a more boring presenter than Ed Balls, well-done GMB, yet another switch off!”

ed balls hosts good morning britain
Some fans missed Richard Madeley (Credit: ITV)

However, it’s not all bad news for the GMB star.

While some were left bored by his presence, others were just grateful to not be stuck with Richard Madeley.

Fans have been complaining about Richard lately, with many growing sick of his presenting style in recent weeks.

Read more: GMB viewers slam Richard Madeley for swearing during reunion with David Ginola

One fan tweeted: “Never thought I’d be so ecstatically delighted to see Ed Balls – just because it’s not Richard effing Madeley presenting #gmb! @gmb.”

“Loving Ed Balls. Not so much because he’s Ed Balls, more because he’s NOT Cringard Madely,” insisted a second viewer.

GMB airs on ITV, weekdays, from 6am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Holly Willoughby wears purple dress on Dancing On Ice
Dancing On Ice: Holly Willoughby fans all say same thing about her dress
Paul O'Grady opens up on his health
Paul O’Grady was given a ‘new lease of life’ after quitting daily habit over health fears
John Torode and Lisa Faulkner on Weekend Kitchen
John Torode and Lisa Faulkner fans’ plea to couple over disappointing Weekend Kitchen news
Sunday Brunch on Channel 4
Sunday Brunch viewers all saying same thing after ‘painfully embarrassing’ show today
dancing on ice Rachel stevens
Dancing on Ice: Who is Rachel Stevens married to? Why did she and Jeremy Edwards split?
peter phillips girlfriend introduced to the queen
Peter Phillips ‘introduces new girlfriend to the Queen after divorce’