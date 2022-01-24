GMB viewers ‘switch off’ as Richard Madeley is replaced by Ed Balls

Good Morning Britain viewers were disappointed when they tuned into the show today and saw Ed Balls.

ITV viewers turned on their TV expecting to see host Richard Madeley alongside Susanna Reid.

Richard has become a regular face on the show following the departure of Piers Morgan.

However, some were saddened when they were greeted by former politician Ed Balls instead.

While some welcomed Ed Balls‘ return, others were left “switching off” over his presenting style.

Ed Balls replaced Richard Madeley on Good Morning Britain today (Credit: ITV)

Good Morning Britain viewers beg ITV to axe ‘boring’ Ed Balls

“Seems #GMB are understaffed as well. Can’t think of any other reason why you would have Ed Balls as a presenter. Just when I thought the program couldn’t get any more lefty,” said one viewer.

Read more: Richard Madeley’s cheating past before finding love with wife Judy: ‘I was a very young man’

A second said: “Ed Balls really? Time to switch off.”

A third complained: “Ed Balls are you serious. I switched on to see if this programme had improved and very quickly switched off when I saw it’s got worse.”

A fourth ranted: “If I scoured the endless lists of dubious ‘celebs’ and politicians, I couldn’t find a more boring presenter than Ed Balls, well-done GMB, yet another switch off!”

Some fans missed Richard Madeley (Credit: ITV)

However, it’s not all bad news for the GMB star.

While some were left bored by his presence, others were just grateful to not be stuck with Richard Madeley.

Fans have been complaining about Richard lately, with many growing sick of his presenting style in recent weeks.

Read more: GMB viewers slam Richard Madeley for swearing during reunion with David Ginola

One fan tweeted: “Never thought I’d be so ecstatically delighted to see Ed Balls – just because it’s not Richard effing Madeley presenting #gmb! @gmb.”

“Loving Ed Balls. Not so much because he’s Ed Balls, more because he’s NOT Cringard Madely,” insisted a second viewer.

GMB airs on ITV, weekdays, from 6am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.