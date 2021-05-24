GMB host Susanna Reid appears “lighter” and more “relaxed” alongside Bill Turnbull, a body language expert has exclusively told Entertainment Daily.

The former BBC Breakfast co-presenters reunited on the ITV programme on Monday (May 24).

Following the show, body language analyst Adrianne Carter shared her thoughts on Susanna’s “upbeat” attitude since Piers Morgan‘s departure.

How did Susanna Reid appear on GMB today?

According to Adrianne, the presenter seemed confident sitting alongside Bill.

She said: “Susanna does seem a lot more relaxed and chipper and more upbeat than she was on occasions with Piers.

“Piers seemed to make Susanna be much more on guard on occasions almost as if she feared what would come next. With Bill, she seems more relaxed and happier to go with the flow.”

Furthermore, Adrianne explained: “Her tone of voice is bouncy and vivacious and it’s obvious she’s enjoying being alongside Bill. Her whole energy seems lighter and enjoyable to watch.

“She definitely seems more relaxed almost as if she can let her guard down with Bill.

“Her body language is free-flowing and natural. Sometimes with Piers alongside, Susanna would hold her posture very stiff and defensive as if to protect herself.”

‘Bill seems to bring out the best in Susanna’

But what does Adrianne make of Susanna and Bill’s chemistry?

She added: “It’s a very relaxed and engaging dynamic, both seem to enjoy being in each others company and the banter is inflow and seems very natural. Bill does seem at ease and relaxed and very natural to be alongside Susanna.”

In addition, Adrianne went on to say the pair have a genuine “friendship”.

The expert continued: “Bill seems to bring out the best in Susanna and it’s easier for her to relax and be around Bill.

“Piers could be controversial and an unknown quantity that Susanna often had to fight her corner against.

“With Bill it’s an easy friendship and camaraderie that comes from liking and working with someone for a long time.”

How did GMB viewers react?

Meanwhile, viewers also noticed the change in the host!

Taking to Twitter, one said: “Well the look on Susanna’s face! She’s happy to see to and be working with Bill once more.”

A second added: “Love this partnership! Can we have Bill on everyday?”

A third pointed out: “It’s lovely to see Bill back on TV it all seems very calm on there today. Think Bill has a calming effect.”

Furthermore, another wrote: “It’s great to see Bill back with you Susanna, truly is, brings back memories of those Breakfast days. A brilliant partnership together Susanna & Bill.”

Bill and Susanna previously hosted BBC Breakfast together from 2001-2016.

