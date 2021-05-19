Bill Turnbull will replace former GMB star Piers Morgan on the ITV programme next week.

The 65-year-old presenter is set to reunite with BBC Breakfast co-anchor Susanna Reid on Monday (May 24).

It isn’t the first time Bill has joined GMB, having previously guest hosted the show in February.

Bill Turnbull will host GMB next week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

GMB: What did Bill Turnbull say?

Meanwhile, Bill and Susanna previously hosted BBC Breakfast together from 2001-2016.

Speaking about the gig, Bill said: “I am very pleased to be back presenting on GMB, especially as I get to be reunited with my old pal Susanna.”

Susanna added: “I am delighted Bill is back in the presenter chair at the GMB desk.

“He has been a beloved favourite of breakfast television viewers for years and a good friend of mine.”

GMB editor, Neil Thompson, continued: “I’m thrilled that Bill is rejoining us behind the GMB desk.

“It’s not just his brilliant and enduring onscreen partnership with Susanna that makes its mark, it’s his relationship with the audience in general, one based on authenticity, authority, warmth, humour and trust.”

Bill previously appeared on GMB with Susanna (Credit: ITV)

Furthermore, GMB confirmed the news on Twitter earlier today.

On the show’s official profile, Susanna said in a clip: “A long-standing on-screen partnership is a rare thing and next week I’m reunited with my old presenting partner.

“He swore never to do breakfast TV again… but I’m delighted to say he’s changed his mind.”

How did viewers react?

The majority of viewers were delighted with Susanna’s latest co-presenter.

One said: “I will definitely be watching next week – love Bill! I miss him on our television in the mornings. Such a lovely man.”

Another added: “Maybe we can have some proper journalism for a change.”

Welcome back to GMB @billtu! 🎉🥳 Bill Turnbull will be reuniting with @susannareid100 when he returns as a guest presenter next week.

A third exclaimed: “Looking forward to seeing Bill back on the TV! Breath of fresh air.”

However, others were disappointed over the news.

One wrote: “Bloody hell who next? I’m still waiting for the cleaning lady (man) to sit in the big seat.”

I see you keep on scraping the bottom of that barrel

A second shared: “I see you keep on scraping the bottom of that barrel to see what floats to the top the surface.”

“Oh dear GMB. The way is forward not back,” a third complained, while a fourth added: “Bill was great last time but hard acts to follow @adilray and @campbellclaret – they have both been great the last few weeks.”

Furthermore, a fifth joked: “How long until Piers Morgan complains about about Bill Turnbull?”

Piers quit GMB back in March (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who has replaced Piers Morgan on GMB?

ITV are yet to announce Piers’ official replacement on GMB.

Following his departure, Ben Shephard and Adil Ray have both appeared alongside Susanna Reid.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the show welcomed Alastair Campbell on the panel.

