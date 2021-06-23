Sean Fletcher is a British-American television personality particularly well-known for his GMB presenting and news work.

Born in New York, Sean lived between Essex, England and Zimbabwe growing up.

Now a regular on British television, he’s also a married family man.

So how old is he? How did he get his big break in television? And how does he fit in with the other Good Morning Britain presenters?

We answer these questions and more below…

Sean Fletcher is a host, journalist and actor (Credit: SplashNews)

How old is Sean Fletcher?

Sean is 47. He was born on April 20, 1974. Many fans are shocked to discover he’s in his mid forties thanks to his fresh-faced and youthful appearance – despite all those early starts!

Who is Sean Fletcher married to?

Sean is married to Luned Tonderai. Luned is a Welsh television producer and director. Both can speak Welsh – Sean has even spoken Welsh on GMB a couple of times, although he embarrassed himself by getting the word for ‘microwave’ wrong!

Sean Fletcher with his wife Luned (Credit: SplashNews)

Does Sean Fletcher have any children?

Sean and Luned share two children together – daughter Lili and son Reuben.

When did Sean get his big break on GMB?

Sean started out his media career as a producer, mainly working behind the scenes.

But after he started to do some presenting work for BBC Wales Today, he moved to London.

Here he presented sports bulletins for BBC News from 2005 t0 2011.

In 2010 he started presenting mainstream news coverage for the BBC.

But by 2011 he moved to Sky Sports News where he remained until 2014.

Sean Fletcher with Laura Tobin and Charlotte Hawkins (Credit: SplashNews)

When did Sean Fletcher join Good Morning Britain?

Sean officially joined Good Morning Britain in March 2014 and he started presenting sports coverage the following month.

He occasionally provides news relief coverage when the main anchors are away.

What other shows does Sean present?

Sean has branched out to hosting game shows and presenting various other shows through the years.

He’s presented on Countryfile from 2015 and Sunday Morning Live from 2017.

He also hosted the game show Rebound from 2015 to 2016.

What’s more, he’s presented Songs of Praise since 2017.

Sean has also tried his hand at acting (Credit: SplashNews)

Sean Fletcher the actor!

Sean tried his hand at acting for the series Keeping Faith.

He appeared in two episodes of the 2020 series as Sean Jenkins QC.

On GMB he said he thought he was mainly offered the role because he speaks Welsh.

He told his co-host Charlotte Hawkins: “This was in the summer. I had the chance to appear in Keeping Faith which is a BBC drama.

“One of the main reasons I got it was because the drama is filmed in English and Welsh and I speak Welsh.”

But Charlotte praised his acting skills, responding with: “I am sure it was your acting ability.

“It could be the start of something you never know. I watched it and it was a proud moment. Well done.”



Sean and Kate Garraway are close

Sean said that he was deeply moved by Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper’s COVID-19 battle.

He said that it made him realise the importance of family.

He relayed a heart to heart conversation he had with Kate to the MailOnline: “We’ve sort of got talking about how you can plough on in your life with all sorts of things and so many things feel really important and then something will happen.

“So for me I was talking to her about my son and it was like ‘oh my gosh none of that other stuff matters’ and of course her with Derek.

“Suddenly something happens and all those other things you thought were absolutely crucial are just not important and you know, we didn’t have a moment we weren’t hugging or anything like that, but I just thought there was a moment of just ‘oh yeah.’

So what do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.