GMB presenter Sean Fletcher ticked viewers off with a comment about children who have died from COVID-19.

During today’s (Wednesday, December 30) episode of Good Morning Britain, the daytime TV host referenced a newspaper report during a discussion about schools returning in 2021.

What did Sean Fletcher say on GMB?

He said on the programme: “I was reading in The Telegraph earlier in the week that only six under 19s who don’t have underlying health issues have died of COVID.

“Only six of them. That ties in with what Jacqui [Smith, former Home Secretary] is saying. Schools need to be open, children shouldn’t be punished for a thing that is effecting the older generation more.”

The report had read: “Only six under 19s with no underlying conditions died from COVID-19 in England.”

What did GMB viewers say?

On Twitter, viewers took issue with Sean’s wording, with some branding his comment “awful” and others calling it “thoughtless”.

One said: “@GMB only six children have died from COVID. I really hope the parents of those ‘ONLY SIX’ aren’t watching you this morning #goodmoringbritain #GMB.”

I really hope the parents of those ‘only six’ aren’t watching you this morning.

Another tweeted: “What an awful thing for him to say. And no one has considered the many kids in school who do have health conditions.”

A third agreed: “I thought that too. Thoughtless comment.”

Someone else said: “*Only* six children have died… awful thing to say. And how about children spreading it to others, especially with this new strain? Weren’t they super spreaders not long ago?”

*Only* six children have died…awful thing to say. 😞

Schools returning in January

It follows calls from health experts for the Government to have schools remain closed come January 4.

With the number of coronavirus infections continuing to rise, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson is set to make a statement later today addressing the matter.

That’s amid reports scientists think keeping kids at home could be the only way to contain the new coronavirus strain under control.

Earlier this week (Tuesday, December 29), government minister Michael Gove said he felt confident England’s schools will reopen in the new year.

He said: “It is our intention to make sure we can get children back to school as early as possible.”

