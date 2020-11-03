GMB hosts Piers Morgan and Charlotte Hawkins bickered today as Susanna Reid told them to “calm down”.

At the start of Tuesday’s programme, Piers took the opportunity to make a cheeky dig at Charlotte.

Piers and Susanna began at 6:30am while Charlotte covered the first half an hour of the show.

Piers Morgan made a series of digs at Charlotte Hawkins on GMB (Credit: ITV)

What did Piers Morgan say on GMB?

The presenter told viewers it was time for the “real part” of the programme.

He said: “Well Good Morning Britain, welcome to the real part of the programme.”

However, Charlotte hit back: “What?! The news is the real part of the programme!”

Piers teased: “That was a great little nibble, that one. Put the rod out and bang in they came like little hungry fish – ‘What, what, what?'”

Charlotte was stunned by Piers’ comments (Credit: TIV)

What did Charlotte say?

Charlotte said: “You’ve enjoyed your lie-in, you can actually start some work now.”

Piers continued: “As I was saying, welcome to the real part of the programme.”

Meanwhile, the presenters then went on to discuss a pianist in Barcelona, who continued to calmly play a song as a riot broke out around him.

As footage played, Piers joked: “This is like our programme. The band just keeps playing even as chaos erupts.”

Charlotte said: “He’s note perfect despite everything that’s going on around him.”

Piers poked fun at the first part of GMB, which Charlotte hosted (Credit: ITV)

Piers quipped: “Yeah if only you’d been note perfect.”

Susanna asked: “Have you two had some sort of tiff off air? It feels like there’s something brewing or bubbling between you.

Put the rod out and bang in they came like little hungry fish.

“Did I miss something in the morning meeting?”

As Piers joked there was some “tension”, Charlotte said: “No you’re just causing trouble!”

However, the cheeky comments from Piers didn’t stop there.

Susanna stepped in and told the pair to “calm down” (Credit: ITV)

Ahead of an advert break, he said: “We’re watching Good Morning Britain on ITV.”

In addition, he said: “Well, you are, I’m doing it.”

Susanna said: “You two calm down!”

