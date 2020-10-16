Gemma Collins looks slimmer than ever as she wows in tight red jumper

Gemma Collins looks slimmer than ever as she poses in a sexy tight red jumper.

The former TOWIE star, 39, looks absolutely stunning in her latest social media photo.

While sitting on a plush velvet chair, the GC stares alluringly at the camera.

Wearing a tight red jumper and matching nails, she paired the cosy look with dark jeans and smoky eye make-up.

However, the glam outfit is surprisingly affordable.

Gemma says she’s ‘never felt better’ (Credit: SplashNews)

How good does Gemma Collins look?!

As she explained in her Instagram caption that her entire outfit is from Tesco’s range F&F.

Gems shared in view of her some two million followers: “Huns, I’m all about the knitwear & nail coordination. Popped into Tesco for some milk, came out wearing head to toe @fandfclothing AD.”

Fans rushed to congratulate Gemma on how fab she looks.

One user wrote: “You are like wine. Get better as you get older!! You look amazing Gemma.”

While another user posted: “Wow! You are looking fabulous.”

The GC says she’s lost a very impressive three stone (Credit: SplashNews)

How did Gemma lose the weight?

Whereas a third user praised: “You are absolutely killing it Gemma!”

Gemma says she’s dropped an incredible three stone in weight over the last year.

The Diva Forever star says she’s done it by reducing her meat consumption and exercising during lockdown.

However, she also says she’s found tremendous success with SkinnyJab.

Gemma is a brand ambassador for the weight loss injections.

In fact, they are designed to help reduce hunger. She says she is able to ward off hunger pains for hours at a time with the jabs – which can be administered at home.

What has Gemma said about SkinnyJab?

Hence on her official SkinnyJab testimonial video, she says: “I’ve never felt better.

“I want to share with you how triumphant my journey has been with SkinnyJab.

“I was shamed – I was fat-shamed – I was bullied – I was outcast.

Before adding: “And I just hope that no one is ever meant to feel the way I was made to feel.”

She went on to say that she’d tried so many diets.

But only found long-lasting success with the help of SkinnyJab.

Additionally, Gemma added: “Three days in I felt a million dollars. And the rest is history.

“As I sit here today, I lost three stone! I’ve never felt better.”

