Stacey Solomon shocks fans as she shows off autumn hair transformation

Stacey Solomon has left fans gushing after showing off her incredible autumn hair transformation.

The Loose Women panelist, 31, told her followers that she “needed a change” as she flaunted her fresh orange tresses on Instagram yesterday (October 15).

Posing for a selfie, Stacey appeared thrilled with her new locks – despite admitting she was a little nervous to unveil the finished look.

What did Stacey Solomon say?

Alongside the snap, Stacey wrote: “Feeling Pretty. I feel like I sound really big headed saying that but it doesn’t happen often these days so I’m making the most of it while the feeling is here.

“I felt like I needed a hair change after months of hardly washing it and growing my greys. As you know I love autumn so I thought why not go autumny (I know this is not a word but how else do I describe it?).

“I really love it… what do you think? If I’m honest As I’m writing this caption I’m actually so nervous to even upload this picture because i don’t post many pictures of just me.”

She added: “It makes me feel silly for some reason but hey ho, I’m going to hit the post button and get a grip. I hope you’re all ok. Happy Thursday, love you all to the moon and back.”

Stacey Solomon stunned fans with her incredible autumn hair transformation (Credit: Instagram Story/ staceysolomon)

What did Stacey’s followers think?

Fans were left stunned by Stacey’s new look.

Gushing over the star, one wrote: “Your absolutely gorgeous inside and out and your hair looks stunning, never be afraid to show your beauty to the world.”

A second said: “You look amazing I love it !! So glad you feel as pretty as you look.”

Another added: “Ah this suits you so much Stacey, you look lovely.”

Stacey left fans gushing over her orange tresses (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The compliments didn’t go unnoticed by Stacey, who later added: “The comments on here are so bloody lovely. I love you all so much.

“You have no idea how uplifting you are. Best insta family anyone could wish for. FACT.”

Stacey’s prepares for autumn

Stacey’s new hair comes days after the star unveiled her autumn front door display.

The TV favourite shared three photos to Instagram of her and son Rex standing outside their home after she decorated it with autumn decor.

Stacey admitted she ‘needed a change’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She said: “Last year, I had a bit of a mid-life crisis and bought an autumn door display for my 30th birthday.

“I’m so bloomin glad I did because it’s brought me so much joy all year.”

Stacey added: “HAPPY AUTUMN EVERYONE… I hope you’re all OK and Happy Friyay. Love you all to the moon and back.”

As well as son Rex, Stacey is also a mum to Zachary, 12, and Leighton, eight, from previous relationships.

