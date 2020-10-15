Phillip Schofield reveals secret past feud with Piers Morgan after GMB host ‘deceived’ him

Phillip Schofield has revealed he was “furious” after being “deceived” by Piers Morgan during a bitter past feud.

In his new autobiography Life Is What You Make It, the presenter detailed how Piers had once requested “memorabilia” from him.

As a result, Phillip believed the former newspaper editor was penning a string of articles about him.

Phillip Scofield was 'furious' with Piers Morgan during a past feud

Why was Phillip Schofield ‘furious’ with Piers Morgan?

In his newly released book, Phillip explained: “As I think I’ve said, I save everything, so interesting bits and pieces were hunted down then sent to Piers. Nothing appeared in the paper. I was worried he may have lost all my mementos. We asked for them back. Nothing.

“Eventually, unannounced, they arrived safely back at the office. A few weeks later, the unofficial biography he’d written about me, including all the stuff I’d sent him, appeared on the bookshelves.

“I was furious. Not so much that he had written the book, but that he had deceived me.”

He added: “We didn’t speak for a long time. There were awkward moments: once, the two us were in a lift for what felt like an endless descent.”

Piers and Phillip ended their feud with a simple handshake

How was the feud ended?

Thankfully, the two ended their feud with a simple handshake.

Phil continued: “Piers appeared a couple of times on Test the Nation, and one day I realised how stupid this feud was. I was angry, and he’d actually been flattering and kind in the biography (although utterly deceitful).

“It was time to make up. He was nervous when I walked over. ‘Enough,’ I said, and I shook his hand. We’ve been fine ever since.”

The presenter even went as far as calling the book “mostly accurate”.

Phillip revealed the book was 'mostly accurate'

Despite putting their feud firmly in the past, the fellow ITV stars are now going head to head again – this time in the book charts.

It comes after Phillip’s book was released in the same week as Piers’ new novel.

Piers offers his support to Phillip

Earlier this year, Piers sent a message of support to Phillip after the host came out as gay.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “Takes a lot of guts to do this, not least when you’re a very public figure & know it will all be dissected in a very public way.

“Sending my very best to @schofe & his family.”

Piers’ followers were quick to comment on the tweet, with some praising the GMB host for showing his support.

Phil came out as gay in an emotional statement back in February.

He wrote: “With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay.”

