Stacey Solomon poses with son Rex as she shows off incredible autumn front door transformation

Stacey Solomon posed with son Rex as she showed off her autumn front door transformation.

The Loose Women star shared three photos to Instagram of her and Rex standing outside their home after she decorated it with autumn decor.

Stacey, 31, told fans she had a “bit of a mid-life crisis” last year and bought an autumn door display for her 30th birthday.

What did Stacey Solomon say?

The star said she’s glad she did because it’s brought her “so much joy all year”.

Alongside the pictures, Stacey said: “Hello Autumn. Walking in an Autumn Wonderland…

“Last year, I had a bit of a mid-life crisis and bought an autumn door display for my 30th birthday.

“I’m so bloomin glad I did because it’s brought me so much joy all year.” [Sic]

She continued: “Autumn has been on my garden fence since winter waiting to go back up again.

“And now finally it’s back. We did more on the bottom this year with more of a woody wonderland theme…

“There’s also a couple of new additions to the autumn family.

“Two deer and a hedgehog. If it wasn’t so wet and rainy today I’d let Norm sit out here and make friends.”

She added: “HAPPY AUTUMN EVERYONE… I hope you’re all OK and Happy Friyay. Love you all to the moon and back.”

Stacey has son Rex with boyfriend Joe Swash (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did fans say?

One fan commented: “It’s absolutely beautiful.”

Another wrote: “Oh wow! It looks amazing!!!!”

A third added: “This is so beautiful, happy autumn to your beautiful family.”

Stacey has her son Rex with her boyfriend Joe Swash.

Stacey is a regular on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

She’s also mum to Zachary, 12, and Leighton, eight, from previous relationships while Joe is dad to son Harry, 13.

Earlier this year, Stacey left Loose Women viewers in hysterics when she made a sex confession.

The panel was discussing whether they liked reading erotic novels.

However, Andrea McLean apologised to Stacey as some of the books they were referencing were before her time.

She said: “Stacey, I’m so glad you’re not in the studio today because literally all we’ve talked about is things us oldies are enjoying, like the ABC Picture Club and The Joy Of Sex.”

“I like sex too,” Stacey blurted in reply as the panel burst into laughter.

