GMB viewers have called for Holly Willoughby to join the show as a new presenter.

The ITV programme has enlisted a series of famous faces to replace Piers Morgan in recent months.

But could Holly be in with a chance?

Holly Willoughby as the new GMB presenter?

According to viewers, they’d love to see the 40-year-old presenter on the show.

It comes after the programme announced Martin Lewis as Susanna Reid’s co-host next week.

Taking to Twitter, one said: “Can you get Holly Willoughby to host on GMB with Susanna please and thank you.”

My ideal pairing would be to see Holly and Susanna

Another added: “If Ben Shephard can present an episode of GMB and This Morning on the same day, Holly can do it too (with Susanna).”

In addition, a third wrote: “My ideal pairing would be to see @HollyWills and @SusannaReid100 do @GMB together.”

A fourth tweeted: “We have another person to the gang of wanting to see Holly and Susanna work together.”

However, others weren’t so convinced.

One wrote: “I love Holly, but can she take anything seriously? She is always giggling, and yes, it is infectious lol.”

Another shared: “Hell no. That would be the nail on the coffin.”

A third commented: “Oh god no she can’t string a sentence together without giggling.”

As Holly presents This Morning every from Monday to Thursday, it may be a tight squeeze for the star.

In fact, the host would have an hour break in between the two shows.

Who is GMB’s new presenter?

Meanwhile, the comments follow shortly after GMB announced Martin as their latest host.

The MoneySavingExpert will take over from Richard Madeley on the ITV show next week.

Speaking of the gig, Martin said: “For 15 years I loved answering questions on Good Morning Britain, now I’m stoked about getting the chance to ask them.

“While I hope to set the agenda on key consumer issues like scams and the financially excluded, I’m also up for the challenge of spreading my wings on all subjects.”

However, his upcoming appearance has divided viewers.

One complained: “Scraping the barrel here aren’t you #GMB! It’s clear as day that the rating will go back when Piers Morgan returns or revamp the show completely and start again.”

However, others praised the decision.

Another said: “I think you’re wonderful Martin. Just ignore the negative comments. Glad you will be joining GMB.”

