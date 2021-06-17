This Morning host Holly Willoughby brought the sunshine in her outfit on the show today (June 17).

Posting her #HWstyle shot an hour before the show went on air, Holly looked stunning.

With the skies grey and drizzly after a night of thunderstorms, the star most definitely provided the pick-me-up her followers needed.

Holly Willoughby brought the sunshine with her This Morning outfit today (Credit: ITV)

Where is the outfit Holly Willoughby is wearing on This Morning from?

Holly shared details of her outfit, which had been styled by Danielle Whiteman.

She said: “Morning Thursday… today we catch up with the lovely @thebodycoach … see you on @thismorning at 10am. #hwstyle💁🏼‍♀️✨ dress by @rixo.”

You can pick up the Jenna Red Summer Meadow frilled dress online now for £275.

It comes in sizes XXS (UK size 6) to XL (UK size 16 – erm…!).

However, it’s selling out fast, so if you want it, get clicking!

This Morning host Holly appears to have teamed the dress with the shoes she wore yesterday from Steve Madden, which cost £85.

The dress is available online, but the Holly effect will doubtless strike soon (Credit: Rixo)

What did Holly fans say about her outfit?

The pretty floral dress got a resounding thumbs up from Holly’s followers.

“Beautiful dress,” said one.

“That’s a lovely summer dress,” said another.

“That dress is gorgeous!” declared another.

“Stunning dress Holly,” echoed a third.

That’s a lovely summer dress.

“You look sensational,” said another fan of the star.

“You always look beautiful,” another concurred.

Did everyone like it?

True to form, there’s always that one person who has something mean to say.

“Another granny dress!” they declared.

Yesterday (June 16), one of Holly’s followers called the star out for the price of the dress she wore on This Morning.

They said of her £89 Albaray dress: “Too expensive for normal people. We like normal prices.”

However, the star’s fans had her back, biting back at the troll.

One Holly fan told them to stop “moaning”.

Here here!

What do you think of the outfit Holly Willoughby wore to front This Morning today? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.