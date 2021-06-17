GMB host Adil Ray returned today and viewers were left divided on Twitter.

Adil hosted Thursday’s programme of Good Morning Britain with Susanna Reid.

However, some viewers weren’t happy to have him back and a couple even begged Richard Madeley to return.

GMB viewers were divided over Adil Ray (Credit: ITV)

What did GMB viewers say about Adil Ray?

One person wrote on Twitter: “Turned GMB on saw Adil Ray was co-presenting, turned GMB off.”

Another said: “What is [Adil] doing on there again bring Richard back at least he’s a journalist and knows what he is talking about!!!”

A third tweeted: “Please bring back Richard Madeley!!”

Others loved Adil on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

A fourth added: “@GMB bring back Richard Madeley.”

However, others expressed their delight over having Adil back.

One said: “Nice to see you’re back on GMB Adil,” while another wrote: “Lovely to see you back Adil.”

One added: “Good morning to you Adil, it’s great to see you presenting with the beautiful Susanna this Thursday morning, it’s great to see you back.”

In addition, another wrote: “I always look forward to seeing Adil hosting #gmb along with Susanna.

“He’s straight forward, honest & not biased. Yes I would love Adil to also permanently anchor GMB & along with Kate [Garraway] too.”

Some viewers were missing Richard Madeley on GMB (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, there’s been many rumours about who will replace Piers Morgan on the ITV show following his exit.

Richard previously said he’s yet to receive a call from GMB for Piers’ job.

He added to The Sun: “Whether I’m going to be asked to take over, I have no idea.

“The bookies have me down as the front-runner and there have been opinion polls where I’ve come out reasonably well, but there’s a huge difference between that and it being a reality.”

