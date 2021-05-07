GMB viewers are so desperate to know who the new host is that they’ve forgotten to question what Susanna Reid is planning.

Controversial host Piers Morgan quit the show in March following backlash over his comments regarding Meghan Markle.

Since quitting, Susanna has stuck by the show while ITV bosses scramble to find his replacement.

However, new reports are suggesting she may already be getting itchy feet.

Is Susanna considering quitting GMB? (Credit: ITV)

GMB new host: Is Susanna quitting?

With Piers on the hunt for a new show, an insider is claiming Susanna could be eyeing up a place sat next to him.

It’s a real concern for bosses that Susanna could walk away, or even join forces with Piers on another show.

A source told Closer: “There has been a lot of upset over the falling ratings.

Read more: Kate Garraway to sign up for celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins?

“It’s a real concern for bosses that Susanna could walk away, or even join forces with Piers on another show.

“Susanna and Piers have been talking a lot, and they’ve put aside any differences they may have,” added the source.

ED! has contacted ITV for a comment on this story.

Piers Morgan sensationally quit GMB in March (Credit: ITV)

Who is replacing Piers Morgan on GMB?

Since Piers walked out, there have been numerous names thrown into the hat to replace him.

But there’s one name in particular that ITV bosses are believed to have their eye on: Richar Madeley.

Speaking to The Sun, a source has claimed that Richard Madeley is a favourite for the role.

Read more: Eamonn Holmes ‘replaces’ Piers Morgan in GMB anchor seat

They shared: “Piers is nigh-on impossible to replace and GMB execs accept this, but Richard has his own inimitable style.

“Like Piers, he’s a trained journalist who knows how to press guests and get a decent ‘line’ from interviewees.”

They continued: “He shoots from the hip, says what he thinks, and is a genuinely brilliant, likeable chap off air — so it’s very much a ‘watch this space’.”

Is Richard Madeley joining GMB? (Credit: YouTube)

What is Richard Madeley famous for?

However, despite the rumours, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Although, Richard has already teased that he would think about taking the role.

During an interview with Metro he said: “If the phone went and they said: ‘Would you come in and talk?’ of course I would talk to them.”

Richard became a household name in the late 90s when he presented This Morning on ITV between 1998 and 2001.

He later went on to have his own chat show series with wife Judy Finnegan.

