News just in has revealed that Piers Morgan has been “replaced” by Eamonn Holmes on Good Morning Britain.

Well, sort of!

Eamonn appeared on the new series of Celebrity Juice 2021 on ITV2 last night (May 6) and took part in a hilarious – if slightly scary – sketch.

Okay, this is terrifying! (Credit: ITV)

Eamonn Holmes replaces Piers Morgan on breakfast news show?

As part of one of the challenges, the celebs had to poke their heads through a green-screen and hazard a guess at where they had ended up.

Viewers watched as Eamonn’s head was superimposed onto an old picture of Piers Morgan presenting GMB alongside Susanna Reid.

Amazingly, the This Morning host seemed to guess where he was pretty quickly.

He asked the rest of the panel: “Is he mouthy? Is he gobby?”

Eamonn added: “Has he got thin lips? Did he used to get up early?”

He then made his guess: “It’s Piers!”

Piers Morgan no longer serves as a Good Morning Britain host (Credit: ITV)

So who will replace Piers?

Sadly for Eamonn, Keith Lemon’s Celebrity Juice may be the closest he ever gets to the GMB chair.

An ITV insider previously hinted that Richard Madeley is number one choice for bosses.

“Piers is nigh-on impossible to replace and GMB execs accept this, but Richard has his own inimitable style,” said an insider.

Like Piers, he’s a trained journalist who knows how to press guests and get a decent ‘line’ from interviewees.

Poor Ruth Langsford was turned into a blow-up doll on the show last night (Credit: ITV)

Eamonn gets to grips with a blow-up doll

It was an eventful night for Eamonn all told.

Later on in the show, he also had to rub suncream onto a blow-up doll of his wife Ruth Langsford.

Poor Ruth!

“Eamonn Holmes is a legend,” said one amused viewer.

