Kate Garraway was left stunned on GMB after being put forward for Channel 4’s Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

The 54-year-old ITV star joined co-host Alex Beresford on the programme earlier today (May 7).

During an interview segment with SAS’ Mark Billingham, the pair teased each other over an appearance.

GMB: What did Kate Garraway say?

Alex said: “Kate says she wants to go a little bit further, she’s thinking of signing up for the celebrity version of Who Dares Wins – what does she need to do?”

Kate appeared stunned by Alex’s remark, as the pair began to laugh.

Mark replied: “I tell you what, you’d better stand by Alex because I’ve got your name, I’ve got Kate and I’ve got Ben Shephard.

You are all in it!

“I know where all of you live, we’re coming after you. You are all in it!”

The presenters continued to giggle, with Alex adding: “Well, maybe we’ll see each other soon.”

Furthermore, Kate joked: “I tell you what, my little bit further is walking to the kettle and putting it on!”

It wouldn’t be the first time Kate has challenged herself on television.

The popular star previously entered the I’m A Celebrity jungle in 2019.

She placed fourth on the ITV series, which saw Jacqueline Jossa crowned winner.

Kate’s emotional appearance on Lorraine

Meanwhile, it comes days after Kate appeared on Lorraine to discuss her husband Derek Draper.

Derek recently returned home after a year in hospital battling COVID-19 and its after-effects.

Despite their struggles, Kate has always been open with fans about his condition.

Gracing the ITV show on her birthday, Kate shared the touching words Derek told her ahead of the appearance.

The presenter, who recently released a book detailing Derek’s battle, said: “I came in this morning and said, ‘I’m all ready’ and my mum and dad are there and of course the nurses are there.

“I said, ‘I’m off to Lorraine now, is there anything you’d like to say to me?’ and he said, ‘Oh, happy birthday.’

“It makes me feel a bit emotional actually. But it’s happy tears. I won’t look at you for the moment.”

Furthermore, Kate added: “My mum and dad are allowed to come and visit. They’re my bubble so they’re coming.

“We’re going to have a family meal and gather around Derek and open some cards hopefully.”

