Writing in her new book, Kate Garraway has revealed she initially ignored advice from Piers Morgan when her husband first fell ill.

Derek Draper contracted coronavirus last March, and spent the best part of a year in hospital in ICU.

Good Morning Britain star Kate has now detailed her traumatic year in a new book, The Power of Hope.

Kate Garraway admits Piers inspired her to write book

Inside the book, she reveals that former co-star Piers gave her some advice last year.

In fact, if it wasn’t for Piers, the book may not have even been possible.

She explained: “Piers said: ‘You’ve got to write this down.'”

However, at first she decided against it and ignored his advice s she felt she “didn’t have time to write it all down”.

But Piers continued to push her to write down snippets that would help to jog her memory in the future.

Piers said: ‘You’ve got to write this down.’

The notes she wrote would later become the book that she’s now had published.

What has Piers said about the book?

Piers celebrated its release on Twitter, and shared his thoughts with fans.

He said: “This is such a fantastic book. Powerful, moving, heart-breaking, inspiring, courageous and funny.

“Order from the link in her bio. She needs all our support and it’s a truly incredible story about the power of love and hope.”

How is Derek Draper now he’s home?

It’s been a long journey for Kate and her husband.

Finally this month he was able to return home to wife Kate and their children Darcey, 15, and William, 11.

However, Derek requires daily medical care that Kate is unable to complete herself.

As a result, carers visit their London home on a daily basis.

She said: “It does need a huge amount of support. He needs 24/7 support. I couldn’t do it because it’s specific medical stuff.

“He is physically very changed. Everything has to be done for him. There are things he does which are miraculous.

Kate added: “He is saying some words, but it’s not a conversation.”

