Kate Garraway became emotional as she revealed her husband Derek Draper wished her a happy birthday today.

The Good Morning Britain host turns 54 today (May 4) and appeared on Tuesday’s edition of Lorraine.

Kate sweetly revealed Derek – who recently returned home after a year in hospital battling COVID-19 and its after-effects – made a comment on the special occasion.

Kate became emotional on Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

What did Kate Garraway say about husband Derek?

Kate told Lorraine Kelly: “I came in this morning and said, ‘I’m all ready’ and my mum and dad are there and of course the nurses are there.

“I said, ‘I’m off to Lorraine now, is there anything you’d like to say to me?’ and he said, ‘Oh, happy birthday.’

“It makes me feel a bit emotional actually. But it’s happy tears. I won’t look at you for the moment,” as she became teary.

Kate said it was “wonderful” to hear from Derek (Credit: ITV)

She added: “Not to be technical about it but that is massive and obviously wonderful because that’s what I want to hear.

“I told him the night before and I had to prompt him but he held that idea that it’s my birthday and signs like that are fantastic.”

Speaking about her birthday, Kate said she’ll be spending it with her family.

She said: “My mum and dad are allowed to come and visit. They’re my bubble so they’re coming.

“We’re going to have a family meal and gather around Derek and open some cards hopefully.”

Kate will celebrate her birthday with her family (Credit: ITV)

How is Derek doing?

Last month, Kate revealed Derek had returned to their family home after spending over a year in hospital.

He was taken to hospital in March last year and then tested positive for COVID-19.

Derek was put into an induced coma and battled the virus for months.

Now, he’s dealing with the after-effects and has round-the-clock care at home.

Derek recently returned home (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate recently spoke about Derek’s return home to her and their two children, Darcey and Billy.

The star told Times Radio : “It’s just a whole new chapter that we’re starting on now, which is him at home and seeing how he can recover, seeing how he can recover and where he can go.

“He is definitely still Derek. I believe he will improve.”

