In Kate Garraway news, the GMB star has revealed that the Prime Minister himself, Boris Johnson, sent her a “lovely” personal note while husband Derek Draper was in hospital battling COVID-19.

The presenter, 54, has recently opened up about the amazing well-wishes she received during her toughest moments.

And now she has added Mr Johnson to that list.

What is the latest news about Kate Garraway and her husband?

Kate revealed on Times Radio that Mr Johnson sent her a personal letter while Derek was in hospital battling for his life.

“Boris Johnson actually wrote a really, really very personal note reflecting on things that he and Derek had been involved in together and his impression of him as a person, and also thinking of me and the children,” she said.

“And also Carrie [Symonds] as well, who I think has had a tough time…

“… particularly when Boris was ill and she was pregnant with a first child.

“I think she has had a challenging time dealing with that. Mercifully, his health is great now but they must have had some dark moments as well during that period.

“So I thought it was lovely that he felt that he should and could and did actually drop me a note. So that was lovely.”

Others have offered support

Political advisor Derek, 53, was in hospital for a year first battling the virus and then the horrifying after-effects of the disease.

For long periods Kate and her children – Darcey and Billy – did not know if he was going to come home or not.

But the support she received from senior figures in British society helped her through.

In her memoir, The Power of Hope, she said: “One day I received a letter from a member of the Royal Family, offering the services of a Royal physician.

“How lovely, I thought, although it seemed utterly surreal.”

Prince William could relate

Kate also revealed that she spoke to Prince William and Kate Middleton at last year’s Pride Of Britain Awards.

The presenter said that the Royal couple empathised with her and said William related to the situation because he lost his mother at an early age.

“They were lovely,” Kate said.

“I always thought it was very touching how they even know about things that had been happening in my family.”