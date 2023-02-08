Matt Hancock appeared on GMB last week and the interview sparked a huge reaction on social media.

Now, it seems that many people complained to TV watchdog Ofcom over the MP appearing.

The former health secretary was interviewed by Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley about the government’s handling of the pandemic and his decision to go on I’m A Celebrity.

Kate Garraway also joined the discussion and grilled Matt on the Covid guidelines he broke.

During the interview, Kate asked Matt why he broke the Covid guidelines when he had an affair with his then-aide Gina Coladangelo.

Of course, Kate’s husband Derek Draper was in hospital for more than a year battling Covid-19 and the after-effects.

Even now, Derek receives round-the-clock care as a result.

In the interview, Richard, Susanna and Kate grilled Matt on a number of issues.

They all challenged him on his reasoning for entering the I’m A Celebrity jungle late last year.

Matt insisted he wanted to show the country the real him.

However, according to Ofcom’s latest report, GMB was hit by 103 complaints on January 31 when the interview with Matt aired.

The Sun reports that those complaints related to Matt’s interview.

ED! has contacted GMB and Ofcom for comment.

During the interview with Matt, Kate made a heartbreaking confession about her children.

She explained that when Derek was in hospital, due to Covid rules, she nor her kids could visit him.

Kate said: “When you talk about the moment when you fell in love and were seen and caught falling in love, and whether it was guidelines or legal, and you say that’s irrelevant what it was because you morally feel like you did wrong, I suppose the problem is because you were health secretary and at that time I couldn’t visit Derek in hospital.

“He couldn’t see his kids. Thousands of others couldn’t go and see the people they loved because they were following the guidelines.

“It gives the impression that you still don’t get why they’re cross.”

Matt, who finished third on I’m A Celebrity in December 2022, replied: “I get all that, I really do. And I really feel it.

“The reason I think it’s important that I wrote the book in particular is I have to be completely open about what I did, why I took the decisions that I did so we can learn as much as possible.”

