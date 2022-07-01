GMB host Kate Garraway stunned in a blue dress today as viewers were left asking the same thing.

Kate returned to Good Morning Britain on Friday to host alongside her co-star Ben Shephard.

Wearing a gorgeous blue, floral dress, Kate won over many fans with her look.

Kate’s dress won over GMB viewers (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway’s dress on GMB today

Kate hasn’t yet revealed where the dress is from and fans are begging to know.

Read more: GMB host Kate Garraway sparks very mixed reaction today with appearance

The blue dress featured a stunning floral design and short, puffy sleeves.

After seeing Kate in the dress, many viewers took to Twitter to ask where it was from.

Viewers were asking where Kate’s dress was from (Credit: ITV)

One person tweeted: “Ask Kate where her beautiful dress is from please!”

Another wrote: “@GMB where is Kate’s dress from???”

A third said to Kate: “Your dress today is lovely.. Can you say where it’s, from…”

Another said: “@kategarraway gorgeous dress this morning, where is it from?”

It comes after Kate divided viewers with her outfit for Thursday’s programme.

Ben and Kate hosted GMB today (Credit: ITV)

The presenter and mum-of-two wore another floral look.

This time, she was wearing an orange dress which featured black and yellow flowers.

Some loved the look as one tweeted: “Kate looking brilliant today!”

Another gushed: “@kategarraway liking the dress this morning. It reminds me of chocolate. Reese’s pieces, very nice.”

However, others weren’t keen at all.

Kate’s orange dress on Thursday divided viewers (Credit: ITV)

Kate on Good Morning Britain

One commented: “Kate Garraway wearing a Reese’s Pieces dress today?”

Meanwhile, another said: “Kate reminds me of a Toffee Crisp this morning, still love her though.”

Elsewhere, Kate recently opened up about her personal life in an interview as her husband Derek Draper continues to battle with his health.

Derek is living with the after-effects of Covid-19 after contracting the virus in March 2020 and spending more than a year in hospital.

In an interview with Good Housekeeping, Kate opened up about how their relationship has changed.

She said: “When you nearly lose someone, it certainly brings everything into sharp focus.

Read more: Sherwood on BBC One: Who was Keith ‘Froggy’ Frogson? Where is his killer Robert Boyer now?

“In many ways, we’re still learning how we are as man and wife, as so much has changed.”

Do you like Kate’s dress today? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.