GMB today saw Kate Garraway spark a very mixed reaction amongst viewers with her appearance.

The 55-year-old was wearing a bright orange floral outfit today – and viewers were divided.

Kate’s outfit drew attention (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway’s outfit on GMB today

There were plenty of talking points for viewers on today’s edition of Good Morning Britain.

However, one unexpected one was that surrounding Kate’s outfit.

The 55-year-old certainly caught viewers’ eyes with her outfit on today’s edition of the show.

Kate was wearing a bright orange floral patterned dress on today’s show.

Kate Garraway wearing a Reece’s Pieces dress today?

The orange dress had black and yellow flowers printed on it.

Unsurprisingly, it seriously divided viewers.

Kate’s outfit divided viewers (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway dress

Plenty of viewers took to Twitter during the show to comment on Kate’s outfit choice.

“Kate Garraway wearing a Reece’s Pieces dress today?” one viewer tweeted.

“@GMB Kate reminds me of a Toffee Crisp this morning, still love her though,” another wrote.

“Kate and Laura [Tobin] dressed for Abigail’s party,” a third said.

“Kate looking brilliant today!” another tweeted.

Another said: “Liking the outfit @kategarraway.”

Kate gave an update on Derek recently (Credit: ITV)

Kate provides Derek update

The GMB star’s colourful outfit choice comes after she provided another health update on her husband Derek Draper.

Derek is still recovering from the devastating effects of Covid. He now requires around-the-clock care.

Speaking to Good Housekeeping, Kate opened up about the impact Derek’s health battle has had on their relationship.

“When you nearly lose someone, it certainly brings everything into sharp focus,” she said.

“It’s the same for the children,” she continued.

“They’re having to relearn the experience of being with their dad. And, of course, the biggest learning is for poor Derek.”

