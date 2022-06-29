Gloria Hunniford has made a moving admission about her daughter Caron’s death following the loss of Deborah James.

The Loose Women star was left teary on today’s (June 29) show as the news of Dame Deborah James‘ death caused her to reflect on losing her own daughter Caron at the same age.

Loose Women star Gloria hopes Deborah James’ family can be “carried forward” by her attitude (Credit: ITV)

Gloria Hunniford daughter

Gloria, 82, went on to speak emotionally about “my Caron”, who passed away in 2004 following a battle with breast cancer. Caron not only died at a similar age to Deborah, but also according to Gloria, shared her same “attitude”.

When I looked at Deborah I saw her so full of attitude, so full of life, looking so gorgeous.

“What I’ve never been able to understand,” said Gloria. “When I looked at Deborah I saw her so full of attitude, so full of life, looking so gorgeous.

“I think where do you get the energy when you’re so close to death to do that? To dress up, to smile, to be amongst people?”

Deborah sadly died on Tuesday following her battle with bowel cancer (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Dame Deborah James honoured by Kate and William in emotional tribute following her death

She recalled the way in which, just as Dame Deborah was seen attending Ascot and the Chelsea Flower Show in her final days, her daughter too was “in Germany shopping” just two days before her own death.

Gloria gave viewers a flash of a ring Caron bought on said shopping trip, which she reveals she now “never takes off”.

Gloria paid tribute to Deborah (Credit: ITV)

Sending her love to Deborah’s family, she said she hopes they might be carried forward by Deborah’s bold spirit in the same way that “Caron became our teacher”.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet this year’s full line-up

Gloria made a poignant reminder to viewers: “People never die if they live on the lips of the living.”

What did you think of Loose Women today? Share your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.