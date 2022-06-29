Dame Deborah James smiling on BBC and Kate and Prince William during royal engagement
Royals

Dame Deborah James honoured by Kate and William in emotional tribute following her death

Deborah has died following her bowel cancer battle

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

Dame Deborah James has been remembered by Prince William and Kate Middleton in a touching tribute.

Deborah sadly died on Tuesday at the age of 40 following her courageous battle with bowel cancer.

Now, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released a message via their Twitter to pay tribute to Deborah.

William and Kate tribute

They wrote: “We are so sad to hear the heartbreaking news about Dame Deborah.

Read more: Dame Deborah James’ mum admits her ‘heart is broken’ in tribute following her death

“Our thoughts are with her children, her family and her loved ones.

“Deborah was an inspirational and unfalteringly brave woman whose legacy will live on. W & C.”

Deborah James in floral outfit during BBC Breakfast interview
Deborah has died following her battle with bowel cancer (Credit: BBC)

In May, William paid a personal visit to Deborah to give her a Damehood.

Deborah was made a Dame following her incredible fundraising efforts for Cancer Research UK.

She has raised more than £7million through her BowelBabe Fund.

At the time, Deborah said she felt “honoured” that William turned up at her parents’ home, where she was receiving end-of-life care.

William also previously spoke about meeting Deborah and her family during a royal engagement in May.

Kate Middleton and Prince William walking during royal engagement
William and Kate paid tribute to Deborah on Twitter (Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images)

Dame Deborah James death

He said: “I met her children as well. It was very difficult talking to them about it but they seem to have been talking about the situation a lot.

“That’s so important in those moment that the family talk and communicate about it and the children are brought into what is going on.”

On Tuesday evening, Deborah’s family released a statement to confirm her death.

It read: “We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Dame Deborah James.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Deborah James (@bowelbabe)

“She was the most amazing wife, daughter, sister, and mummy. Deborah passed away peacefully today, surrounded by her family.”

Read more: Lisa Riley supported by fans on ‘toughest day’ following heartbreaking family loss

They added: “A few final things from Deborah…’find a life worth enjoying; take risks; love deeply; have no regrets; and always, always have rebellious hope. And finally, check your poo – it could just save your life.’ (Shared with Deborah’s permission).”

Leave your tributes to Deborah on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Linda Nolan and Deborah James smiling
Deborah James’ ‘bravery’ hailed by Linda Nolan as singer pulls out of event for ‘health reasons’
Alison Hammond presenting This Morning on ITV
Alison Hammond shares more exciting family news after boyfriend revelation
Ross Kemp and Susanna Reid on GMB looking angry
GMB guest Ross Kemp called out on Twitter over PTSD debate with Susanna Reid
Kieran Hayler and KATIE PRICE looking stern
Katie Price fires back amid news Kieran Hayler has reported her to the police again
Ruth Langsford, Dame Deborah James and Piers Morgan smiling
Dame Deborah James remembered by celebrities in heartbreaking tributes
Peter Andre and daughter Princess looking at camera
Peter Andre delivers blow to daughter Princess on her birthday after lavishing Junior with a car