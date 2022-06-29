Dame Deborah James has been remembered by Prince William and Kate Middleton in a touching tribute.

Deborah sadly died on Tuesday at the age of 40 following her courageous battle with bowel cancer.

Now, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released a message via their Twitter to pay tribute to Deborah.

We are so sad to hear the heartbreaking news about Dame Deborah. Our thoughts are with her children, her family and her loved ones. Deborah was an inspirational and unfalteringly brave woman whose legacy will live on. W & C — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 29, 2022

They wrote: “We are so sad to hear the heartbreaking news about Dame Deborah.

“Our thoughts are with her children, her family and her loved ones.

“Deborah was an inspirational and unfalteringly brave woman whose legacy will live on. W & C.”

Deborah has died following her battle with bowel cancer (Credit: BBC)

In May, William paid a personal visit to Deborah to give her a Damehood.

Deborah was made a Dame following her incredible fundraising efforts for Cancer Research UK.

She has raised more than £7million through her BowelBabe Fund.

At the time, Deborah said she felt “honoured” that William turned up at her parents’ home, where she was receiving end-of-life care.

William also previously spoke about meeting Deborah and her family during a royal engagement in May.

William and Kate paid tribute to Deborah on Twitter (Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images)

Dame Deborah James death

He said: “I met her children as well. It was very difficult talking to them about it but they seem to have been talking about the situation a lot.

“That’s so important in those moment that the family talk and communicate about it and the children are brought into what is going on.”

On Tuesday evening, Deborah’s family released a statement to confirm her death.

It read: “We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Dame Deborah James.

“She was the most amazing wife, daughter, sister, and mummy. Deborah passed away peacefully today, surrounded by her family.”

They added: “A few final things from Deborah…’find a life worth enjoying; take risks; love deeply; have no regrets; and always, always have rebellious hope. And finally, check your poo – it could just save your life.’ (Shared with Deborah’s permission).”

