Lisa Riley supported by fans on ‘toughest day’ following heartbreaking family loss

Lisa Riley has told fans she’s facing the “toughest day” following her beloved “Nana’s” death.

The Emmerdale actress, who plays Mandy Dingle in the soap, shared a tribute to social media on Friday.

Lisa posted a sweet picture of herself and her Nana to Instagram alongside a sad caption.

The star wrote: “We love you Nana.

“Today, we know, will be the toughest day, we lean on each other, you are now at peace, yet we are all craving your energy around the house.

“God has gained another Angel. May you light up heaven with your warmth and your infectious smile.

“I will be try to be strong for the both of us.”

Lisa added the hashtags “funeral”, “pain” and “support” along with others.

Lisa’s followers offered their condolences and support in the comment section.

One person said: “So sorry for your loss Lisa, sending lots of love.”

Another wrote: “Sending love to you and all of your family.”

A third added: “So sorry for your loss, sending love and hugs to you and your family.”

Lisa has previously opened up on grief after losing her mum in 2012 following a battle with breast cancer.

Appearing on Lorraine in October last year, Lisa spoke about how she dealt with grief.

She said: “I wanted to be unbelievably honest and tell the truth about what I go through daily.

“The uphill struggle I have massively with being judged. I have it on set with Emmerdale when I’m at work.”

Lisa added: “People are like, ‘Come on Lise, it’s been nine years – you should be over it by now.’

“Well no – it’s as worse today as when Mum initially passed nine years ago in July.”

In January this year, Lisa marked her late mum’s birthday with a touching tribute on Instagram.

She said at the time: “Today I smile the brightest smile knowing you are still shining your beautiful smile down on me and the all the family.”

