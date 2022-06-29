Dame Deborah James looking serious on Lorraine
News

Dame Deborah James’ mum admits her ‘heart is broken’ in tribute following her death

The star tragically died earlier this week

By Joshua Haigh
| Updated:

Dame Deborah James tragically died this week and her mum has confessed her “heart is broken”.

Deborah passed away on Tuesday (June 28) following a battle with bowel cancer. She was just 40 years old.

Her family announced her death in a heartbreaking statement on Instagram last night (June 28). They said that the beloved and brave star passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones.

Following the heartbreaking news, Deborah’s mum, Heather, 64, took to Instagram to pay tribute to her daughter.

Dame Deborah James' mum posts picture of her late daughter smiling
Deborah James’ mum said her heart is ‘broken’ following news her daughter has died (Credit: Instagram)

Dame Deborah James death: Mum heather ‘heartbroken’

She shared a picture of Deborah and captioned the snap: “My heart is broken,” before adding “Love you forever” on another picture.

Heather also went on to share the statement released by the family confirming Deborah’s death.

It read: “We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Dame Deborah James. She was the most amazing wife, daughter, sister, and mummy. Deborah passed away peacefully today, surrounded by her family.

“Deborah, who many of you will know as Bowelbabe, was an inspiration. We are incredibly proud of her and her work and commitment to charitable campaigning, fundraising and her endless efforts to raise awareness of cancer that touched so many lives.

“Deborah shared her experience with the world to raise awareness, break down barriers, challenge taboos and change the conversation around cancer. Her determination to raise money and awareness was inspiring.”

“And a few final things from Deborah…’find a life worth enjoying; take risks; love deeply; have no regrets; and always, always have rebellious hope. And finally, check your poo – it could just save your life.’ (Shared with Deborah’s permission),” added the family.

Deborah spent her final weeks receiving end-of-life care at home with her husband, Sebastien, and their two children.

She touched many with her campaigning, and even the Prime Minister paid his respects following news of her death.

Dame Deborah James on BBC Breakfast before she died
Dame Deborah James died surrounded by family (Credit: ITV)

Prime Minister leads tributes

Boris Johnson said on Twitter: “I’m terribly saddened to hear that Dame Deborah James has died. What an inspiration she was to so many.

“The awareness she brought to bowel cancer and the research her campaigning has funded will be her enduring legacy. Because of her, many many lives will be saved.”

The star leaves behind her husband Sebastien and her children Hugo, 14 and Eloise, 12.

