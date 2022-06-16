Deborah James stuns at Ascot as she spends time with Eamonn and Ruth

Deborah James attended Royal Ascot on Wednesday as she looked wonderful in a polka dot outfit.

The campaigner and podcast host is receiving end-of-life care for bowel cancer.

However, Deborah has remained in high spirits over the last few weeks and was all smiles at the horse racing event on Wednesday.

Inspirational Deborah attended Ascot and spent time with Ruth and Eamonn (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Deborah James at Ascot

Deborah looked stunning in a black and white polka dot dress with a straw summer hat.

The star paired the dress with a pair of white shoes and a matching clutch bag.

She was seen spending time with Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford at the event.

Deborah attended Ascot on Wednesday (Credit: BBC)

Eamonn’s GB News co-star Isabel Webster shared a sweet photo to her Instagram Stories of the trio chatting at the races.

The photo showed Ruth and Deborah having a conversation as Eamonn smiles at the camera.

Isabel added a sticker over the image which read “inspo”.

Last month, Deborah heartbreakingly revealed she was receiving hospice at home care following her diagnosis in 2016.

Deborah is receiving end-of-life care for bowel cancer (Credit: ITV)

Since then, Deborah has achieved incredible things including raising more than £6million for Cancer Research UK through her Bowelbabe Fund.

She’s been made a Dame as well as launching a clothing collection with In The Style to raise funds.

Earlier this month, Deborah attended Glyndebourne Opera House with her husband Seb.

Deborah looked amazing in a navy blue dress and matching headband.

Deborah James latest

She wrote alongside a photo of herself at the venue: “Another day brings another excuse to spend half of it exhausting myself getting dressed up to go to one of my favourite places!!!!

“But be under no illusion! I’m knackered!

“I’ve worked out it takes me longer to get ready and organised to go than the time I actually last anywhere!!”

