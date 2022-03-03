Gloria Hunniford on heartbreaking detail about late daughter Caron’s cancer battle

Gloria Hunniford has revealed an emotional detail about her late daughter Caron’s cancer battle.

The star, 81, opened up about her daughter, who sadly died in 2004, on Thursday’s Loose Women.

Her comments came during a discussion on the panel about the worries of hair loss.

Gloria opened up about her daughter Caron on today’s Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

What did Gloria Hunniford say about her daughter?

Gloria said: “I don’t think the average woman deals well with clumps of hair coming out.

“And Caron never wanted her boys to see her without the wig.”

She continued: “But what we did quite early on was quite a real hair wig made for her.

Gloria said her daughter didn’t want her boys to see her without a wig (Credit: ITV)

“Honestly I was quite shocked at how real it is because you could be an inch away from the root and you just don’t know [it’s a wig].

“For her, she loved having it and she just said, ‘Oh I had my hair cut off’, because she had lovely long hair.”

Gloria added: “So she coped well, but I think for a lot of people the wig is the answer.”

Last month, Gloria supported her Loose Women co-star Brenda Edwards following the death of her son Jamal.

Gloria sent support to Brenda Edwards following the death of her son (Credit: ITV)

Brenda sadly lost her son Jamal, 31, on February 20.

During an episode of Loose Women, Gloria said: “I just want to say to Brenda that ever since I heard the terrible news on Sunday about Jamal, they’ve been here [in her mind] the whole time.

“Jamal was such a fantastic young man.”

She added: “Sometimes when a friend, or anybody you know, loses a loved one, some people say, ‘I didn’t know what to write,’ or ‘I didn’t know what to say.’

“Let me tell you something, it means so much.”

Speaking about her own daughter Caron, Gloria said: “I know after my daughter Caron died, those letters meant everything in that period of time because you want to know.

“It gives you great comfort, that people loved your child.”

