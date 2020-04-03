Viewers horrified to see Gino D'Acampo in terrifying car crash caught on camera

Viewers were left horrified as Gino D'Acampo ended up in a terrifying car crash on Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip.

The TV chef travelled through Mexico and the United States with Gordon Ramsay and Fred Sirieix for the ITV show.

In between cooking and tasting different foods, the trio took part in a buggy race in Mexico.

Gino D'Acampo crashed his buggy into their RV (Credit: ITV)

However, it didn't go too well as Gino crashed into their RV - which they named Betty.

What happened?

Panicking, Gordon also crashed but it was nothing serious and he rushed to see if Gino was okay.

Gino stepped out of the buggy and was limping.

On the bumpy thing I lost control and went straight into Betty.

He said: "I don't know what happened. On the bumpy thing I lost control and went straight into Betty.

"I pushed too much. I [expletive] pushed too much."

Gino said he could have broken his neck (Credit: ITV)

As Gordon asked whether he had still won or not, Gino fumed: "Situations like this is when we're supposed to be a family and you're shouting, 'I won!'

"I could've [expletive] killed myself. As I landed, instead of hitting the break, I hit accelerate.

"I could've broke my neck. I don't want to listen to this [expletive] any more," as he walked off.

Fred added: "I stopped because I thought Gordon was dead."

Viewers were shocked by the accident and shared their thoughts on Twitter.

What did they say?

One said: "The crash scared me a little bit though."

Another wrote: "Hope Gino's OK after that crash."

A third added: "I do hope that Gino did get medical help after his crash."

Fred talks about Gino D'Acampo on This Morning

Fred recently spoke about the terrifying moment Gino almost died on screen.

Speaking to This Morning, First Dates star Fred recalled the moment filming went horribly wrong.

The star revealed Gino D'Acampo nearly died filming American Road Trip (Credit: ITV)

"This is not a joke," Fred said. "Gino D’Acampo almost died on the shoot.

"They go and race around the race track, Gino went straight into the RV and Mr Control Freak went straight into the wall.

"As I was going around the corner, I just saw Gordon going into the wall and thought he had hurt himself."

However, he continued: "I did not see that Gino had already bumped into the RV so I got out to check on Gordon and then I realised what’d happened.

"I had no idea but you see in the programme how close Gino was and Gino was in shock after this."

The trio are travelling through Mexico and the United States (Credit: ITV)

What else did he say?

After that, Fred went on to talk about how filming the show was a dream come true for him.

He said: "I can now die a happy man…. We were in Texas, I was crying in the RV, Gino put his arm around me and Gordon was just going, 'Oh, look at him!'

"It was the trip of a lifetime. One of the best moments in my life… It’s not a show for me, for us, because it was our life."

In conclusion, he said: "It’s what we did for a month on the road, having fun and just doing crazy stuff that you don’t get to do in your lifetime. That was incredible!"

Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip continues on ITV, Thursdays, at 9pm.

