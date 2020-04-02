Holly Willoughby slams Boris Johnson for not 'delivering on promises' amid coronavirus crisis

TV's Holly Willoughby has criticised Boris Johnson for "not delivering on promises" the government has made amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday's This Morning (April 2), Holly shared her thoughts on testing for the deadly virus - which has killed more than 2,300 people in the UK.

Yesterday (April 1), the Prime Minister - who recently tested positive for the virus - said in a video: "I'm also massively increasing testing.

Holly Willoughby has criticised Boris Johnson for "not delivering on promises" (Credit: ITV)

"I want to say a special word about testing because it's so important.

"This is the way through. This is how we will unlock the coronavirus puzzle and how we will defeat it in the end."

What did Holly say on This Morning?

Sharing her thoughts on Boris' comments, Holly said: "What is frustrating here is that he's saying this is the way through, this is the most important thing, this is the key to unlocking it.

"Well, he has the key, he's the prime minister and yet the promises they've made so far they haven't delivered on.

Here's an update to bring you up to speed on some of the things that we are doing to protect our NHS.



We will beat coronavirus together by staying at home, protecting our NHS and saving lives. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/FOYfvzlQPC — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 1, 2020

"You can understand why an awful lot of people are feeling really frustrated and angry about this."

Phillip Schofield then pointed out that Germany are apparently doing 70,000 tests a day and the UK is testing 10,000 people a day.

He asked Dr Zoe Williams: "Why aren't we doing the same as Germany?"

What did Dr Zoe say?

Dr Zoe replied: "I completely agree, it's very frustrating. Clearly, something somewhere has gone wrong.

"By now, we should be testing more people. We've got thousands of NHS staff at home who are well and don't know whether or not they have COVID-19.

Boris Johnson said they are "massively increasing" coronavirus testing (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"A simple test would give them that answer. They tested 2,000 people who are NHS staff but it's 2,000. It's not enough.

"There are a lot of steps that have to be in place for this testing to occur.

"You need the equipment to do the test, you need the chemical and you need swabs and the laboratories. There are lots of ducks to get in a row."

Phil cut in: "The ducks seem to be in a row in Germany..." to which Dr Zoe said: "I know, they do.

"The intentions are there but the execution of making this happen is not there."

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, at 10am to 12:30pm.

