Best BBC, ITV and Channel 4 shows to see us through lockdown this spring

With some TV fans frustrated with what's on the box during the global coronavirus pandemic, there is a glimmer of light for those staying at home, putting their feet up and wanting more offerings in the telly schedules.

The ongoing crisis has seen the TV industry shift hugely from normal practices.

Production on the soaps has been cancelled, leading to scheduling changes to 'ration' episodes already filmed.

And the likes of Ant and Dec have also had to change up arrangements, with the live, studio-based Saturday Night Takeaway being scrapped in favour of a largely pre-recorded show.

But the BBC, ITV and Channel 4 do have some programming scheduled to air in the near future which should hopefully perk up those demanding better entertainment during lockdown.

Here are a couple of TV shows due to turn up on telly this spring that are sure to pick up big audiences.

Britain's Got Talent

Simon and team have filmed episodes already (Credit: ITV YouTube)

The live finals may have been postponed due to coronavirus - but pre-recorded audition episodes of BGT will be on the box when the ITV talent series return next week.

The 14th series kicks off at 8pm on Saturday April 11. An ITV spokesperson recently confirmed the finals will air later in 2020.

It is reported filming was concluded for everything ahead of the live shows back in February. But spin off Britain’s Got More Talent with Stephen Mulhern will not be on TV - although it is set to stream online.

James Martin's Islands To Islands

What a dish! (Credit: ITV YouTube)

James Martin fans have an afternoon treat in store as the much-loved chef sets off on his foodie travels across the UK in this five-part series.

The best grub from the Scilly Isles, Cornwall, Devon, Jersey and Guernsey is all on the menu every day for a week - and it begins next week.

James' latest mouthwatering offering beings on ITV from Monday April 6 and runs every afternoon from 2pm until Friday April 10.

Killing Eve

Villanelle WILL return! (Credit: YouTube)

Series three of the hit assassin thriller starring Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh looks like it might have been brought forward in the schedules after originally being thought to be airing over the summer.

But now it will stream weekly on BBC iPlayer from Monday April 13. Episodes will be available to watch every Monday from 6am.

Series one and two are also available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

The drama will also be shown on BBC One on Sundays at 9pm from April 19.

Quiz

Michael Sheen transforms into Chris Tarrant (Credit: ITV YouTube)

Starring Michael Sheen as Chris Tarrant, Quiz dramatises the unbelievable real-life 2001 cheating scandal of how two people attempted to cough their way to the jackpot on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?.

Scheduled to begin on ITV on Monday April 13 at 9pm, it also stars Matthew Macfadyen and is directed by Stephen Frears.

Have I Got News For You

While it seems many panel shows may be taking a break for the foreseeable, that isn't the case with the Beeb's long-running satire of news and politics.

Most likely it will be dominated by issues relating to coronavirus - but at least Paul Merton, Ian Hislop and the crew will be able to find some laughs among the gloom.

Ten new episodes are due to begin on BBC One from Friday April 3 at 9pm.

Adult Material

Adult Material is expected to air soon (Credit: Channel 4)

Channel 4 drama starring Hayley Squires follows porn actor Jolene forced to take a long, hard look at her life after striking up a friendship with a young woman from work.

The four-part mini-series is expected to start before the end of April.

Red Dwarf

One for committed smegheads, the latest instalment from the likes of Dave Lister, Kryten, Rimmer and the Cat will actually air on Dave.

Watch the new feature-length sci-fi comedy special - 32 years after the first series debuted on the BBC 32 years ago - on Thursday April 9.

