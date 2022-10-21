Ghosts on BBC One: Will there be a Christmas Special this year?

Fans of Ghosts on BBC One have been treated to special festive episodes for the last two years, but will there be a 2022 Christmas special?

The popular sitcom aired Christmas specials in both 2020 and 2021, so fans are wondering if there will be a Christmas Special this year.

Here’s what we know about whether there’s a Ghosts Christmas Special 2022…

The cast of Ghosts will return for a Christmas special later this year! (Credit: BBC)

Will there be a 2022 Ghosts Christmas special?

BBC has confirmed that there WILL be a 2022 Christmas special of Ghosts this year!

Thank you Santa!

The cast confirmed the news at this year’s Edinburgh International TV Festival.

The show previously aired successful Christmas specials in 2020 and 2021.

And we can’t wait to see what happens in the Christmas special this year!

Last year’s special aired on December 23, so we can probably expect the 2022 Christmas special around the same date.

Will we find out what happened to Kitty and The Captain in the 2022 Christmas special? (Credit: BBC)

What can we expect from the 2022 Christmas special?

Mat Baynton, who plays lovesick poet Thomas Thorne, revealed a previously scrapped idea for a Christmas special to the Radio Times.

He told the publication: “There are ideas we’ve had before where we’ve said, ‘you’re not going to top Blackadder doing A Christmas Carol, so let’s not go near A Christmas Carol’.

“For the first Christmas special, it was the very first idea we had and dismissed.”

While it may be an obvious idea for the Ghosts cast to attempt, they agreed they couldn’t top Blackadder’s beloved 1988 Christmas special.

Instead, the 2020 Christmas Special revealed how MP Julian Fawcett died and his unresolved issues about being a bad husband and father.

In the 2021 Christmas special, we finally got the full details of Lady Button’s life before her death.

Martha Howe-Douglas, who plays Lady Button, said: “Through the Christmas special, we’ve got to learn a little bit more about why she became the way she is.

“That was really lovely to do, actually, because what I didn’t ever want was Lady Button to be just a one-note nag.”

So could this year’s Christmas special finally give us the full details of how The Captain died? Or what his real name is?!

We also don’t know the full details of Kitty’s death…

So could the 2022 Christmas special finally reveal if her sister really was responsible for her death?

Will there be a series 5 of Ghosts?

BBC One hasn’t yet confirmed if Ghosts will return for a fifth series, but we’re pretty confident the news will be announced soon!

Series 3 of Ghosts averaged 4.4 million viewers, putting it as the BBC’s biggest returning comedy series of 2021.

It also saw the biggest launch for a returning BBC comedy amongst younger audiences, with 0.9million 16-34s for episode 1.

Those numbers speak for themselves, so hopefully series 5 will be announced soon!

In the Inside Ghosts podcast on BBC Sounds, Ben Willbond and Mat Baynton teased that we might see Mike and Alison finally have a baby in the next series.

They also teased that we could see Mary (Katy Wix) return in flashbacks!

Mat shared: “It’s possible, isn’t it?

“Because we do flashbacks and Mary was in that house as a ghost for many a year, so you know, the door is open.”

We’d love to see Mary return, whether it’s in this year’s Christmas special or in series 5 of Ghosts!

All episodes of Ghosts series 4 are currently available on BBC iPlayer.

