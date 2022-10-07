Ghosts on BBC One: Why did Katy Wix’s character Mary leave the show?

Ghosts viewers will know that Mary has been a fan favourite ever since the very first episode of the BBC comedy – so why did actress Katy Wix leave Ghosts?

The fourth episode of series 4 of Ghosts – available to watch on BBC iPlayer – saw Mary finally get “sucked off” as she repeatedly called it.

No sniggers at the back!

We saw Mary flash up to the sky in a big bright light at the start of the episode.

And sadly, liked the rest of her ghoulish friends, we have to accept that she probably won’t return.

So how did Mary finally find peace and why did Katy Wix‘s character Mary leave the show? Here’s what we know…

***Warning: spoilers from series 4 of Ghosts ahead***

Mary left the rest of the Ghosts in episode four… (Credit: BBC)

Why did Mary – actress Katy Wix – leave Ghosts?

In series one of the show, Mary told Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) that she had seen many fellow ghosts “sucked off”.

By that, she meant taken into a big white light in the sky never to appear again.

In the current series 4, we finally saw flashbacks of Mary’s friend Annie…

She previously said she was around for 100 years before she was taking up to the light.

Annie died in Puritan England from choking on bread.

She struggled with always keeping silent and finally found her peace by helping Mary find her voice.

In episode 3, Alison told the ghosts off until they realised Mary did nothing wrong…

We never really saw how Mary died, but we DID know she was accused of witchcraft and burnt at the stake.

She was burned at the stake on the grounds of Button House, implying she worked there as a servant.

She told the other ghosts in episode 3 that “she took the wrap for someone else”.

At the end of the episode, she asked Alison why she hadn’t given the rest of the ghosts a punishment, asking: “Where the justice was!?”

Well, it seems like her outburst finally gave her enough peace to pass on, as she was suddenly taken up at the start of episode 4.

The tear-jerking episode saw Alison and the ghosts come to terms with losing Mary.

Robin (Larry Rickard) told his fellow ghosts that he has seen many ghosts go and, every time, he gives them a star in the sky.

Alison and the ghosts picked a star in the sky to be Mary and we all had to finally accept that Mary was not coming back.

Why did Katy Wix leave Ghosts? Katy Wix played Mary for four series of Ghosts (Credit: BBC)

Why did Katy Wix – who played Mary – leave Ghosts?

BBC and Katy Wix have not yet commented on why she left her role as Mary.

Katy has not yet acknowledged her departure from the show on social media, and nor has anyone else from the cast.

While Katy has worked with the rest of the cast since Horrible Histories, she isn’t on the writing team for the show like many of the other cast members.

Although she shared this about the cast ahead of the series four: “We’ve all known each other for a long time, since the Horrible Histories days.

“As soon as they explained the show to me, I knew the kind of tone they were going for.

“We’re all firm friends, and that makes for a really delightful atmosphere on set.”

Katy Wix recently starred in the new Channel 4 sitcom Big Boys, which has been renewed for series two.

It’s possible that schedule conflicts have prevented Katy from returning to Ghosts for future series.

The star has also created her own TV comedy show Fat Camp, set in a children’s diet retreat, which she also stars in.

She’s also recently published her first memoir, entitled Delicacy.

Whatever the reason Katy Wix decided to leave the show, it’s clear her character will be hugely missed!

How did fans react to Katy Wix leaving the role of Mary?

Ghosts fans who binged the series on BBC iPlayer were sad to see Mary go.

Writing on a fan forum, one said: “I cried so hard. I’m devastated! Mary has been my favourite from the start. I’m so sad.”

Another added: “The way I GASPED when Mary moved on.

“I’ve genuinely never been so heartbroken over a character’s death.

“She was literally never even alive from day one but it still hurts :(.”

A third said: “I think it’s really interesting that the sucking off moving on happens in the middle of seemingly nothing – no big epiphany or ‘life’ event, just as they’re going about their ordinary routines.”

“When I start to think that they’ve written the best, hard hitting episode of the show, I’m always proven wrong because they do it again and again,” said another.

“This left me sobbing.

“It caught me off guard and left with me so many questions.

“The drawing, items and basket are a great send off.

“I’m so upset! I loved Mary and Katy Wix’s is such a great actor, I will miss her on Ghosts.

“This also means, moving on (sucked off) can happen anytime, unpredictable maybe?”

Will Maddox join the rest of the Ghosts in Button House? (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Ghosts on BBC One: Who is Kevin Corbishley?

Will Maddox replace Mary in Ghosts?

In the fifth episode of Ghosts series 4, the characters found a new ghost on the grounds of Button House.

His name was Maddox and he was killed by getting caught in a badger trap on the grounds.

However, he seems to have been around since the Victorian era.

He’s dressed for that era and Lady Button knew who he worked for.

As the ghosts were still grieving Mary, they overwhelmed Maddox with a LOT of attention.

Robin pretended that Maddox got “sucked off” to give him some peace, but said he would see him next week.

So will Maddox, played by Richard Glover, replace Mary in Ghosts?

We’ll have to stay tuned and see, but it seems like no coincidence that he joined the show so soon after Mary’s departure.

Read more: Ghosts on BBC One: Who is Kevin Corbishley?

Ghosts series four continues on Fridays at 8:30pm. All episodes are also available on BBC iPlayer.

Will you miss Mary? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.