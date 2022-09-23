Ghosts on BBC One: How did all the ghosts die? Here’s a handy recap!

As Ghosts returns with its fourth series, some fans might be struggling to remember how all the ghosts died, so here’s our handy recap – how did they die?

The series has given us clues along the way on how our favourite Ghosts characters died, but what do we know so far?

And who are we still in the dark about?

Here’s what we know about the characters in Ghosts and how did they die?

***Warning: contains spoilers from previous series of Ghosts***

Jim Howick stars as Pat Butcher in Ghosts (Credit: BBC)

Pat Butcher

Pat Butcher, played by Here We Go star Jim Howick, was the first ghost whose back story we learnt back in series one.

We knew that Pat was a scout leader, thanks to the very obvious uniform that he died in. But the third episode of series one told us what exactly happened the day he died on the grounds of Button House.

The episode opened with a flashback to 1984 – the day Pat died. Pat was leading a group of scouts in an archery activity before passing a bow and arrow to one over-eager scout.

Just before Pat could explain his scout safety instructions, one of his scouts shot an arrow right through Pat’s neck!

A horrifying (but admittedly funny) scene saw Pat attempt to remove the arrow and drive himself to the hospital. But then he crashed into a tree just outside Button House.

Pat’s lack of closure came from never saying goodbye to his beloved wife Carol. He even asked Alison to kill her so they could be together again.

At the end of the episode, a tear-jerking moment saw Alison speak to the Butcher family, and she told Pat that his grown-up son Daley had named his son after him.

Pat excitedly watched over his grandson and, while this might not have been the moment to take Pat “up to the big white light” as Mary coins it, it still gave him some closure.

Matthew Baynton plays Thomas (Credit: BBC)

Ghosts: How did they die? Thomas Thorne

The next Ghost story we heard was Thomas Thorne. The Regency-era ghost who can’t help his obsession with Alison had a whole episode dedicated to him back in series two.

On October 10 1824, we saw a flashback to Higham House. That’s right – the home hasn’t always had the Button name!

Episode 4 of series 2 revealed that Thomas loved Lord Higham’s daughter, but believed that Higham forbade the match between him and his daughter.

After hearing one of the Lords of the house speak lowly of Lord Higham’s daughter, Lady Isabelle, he challenged him to a duel.

But his duelling partner cheated, shooting Thomas, before Higham’s daughter professed her love for Thomas.

Or at least that’s how Thomas recalled it anyway. Robin and Mary gave us a slightly different account of the events!

It turns out that Thomas (Mathew Baynton) had misheard the Lord’s comments. He was talking about Mary Shelley, the writer, not Lady Isabelle.

However, the Lord did cheat the duel and killed Thomas. But Lady Isabelle never came to say goodbye to Thomas, and that’s why he never got his closure.

Even worse, Thomas’ own cousin betrayed him, telling Lady Isabelle that Thomas never loved her and subsequently marrying her himself.

And his name? Thomas Button. That’s how the household got the Button name! And actually means that Thomas and Alison are related, which makes his crush on her even weirder.

A moment at the end of the episode showed that Thomas could not get rid of Isabelle’s letter, no matter what he did. Will he ever be able to get closure from her and go up to the ‘big white light’?

Martha Howe-Douglas as Lady Button (Credit: BBC)

How did Lady Fanny Button from Ghosts die?

While we previously saw Lady Button’s death in the very first episode of the show, the Christmas Special gave us more insight into her death.

In series 1, it was revealed that Lady Button was pushed out of the bedroom window by her husband George after she discovered him having a threesome with their groundsman and butler.

Rough.

But the 2021 Christmas Special gave us more insight into Lady Button’s life, and it wasn’t as clean and proper as she makes it out to be.

Fanny (Martha Howe-Douglas) was a spinster for many years, who wanted to help her gambler father with his business.

Fanny was married off to the wealthy George Button to get her family out of trouble, as he had gone rather “wayward”.

We can assume the Buttons accepted the marriage to stop George’s romances with men, and Fanny’s lack of real love is why she never really got closure.

Simon Farnaby as Julian in Ghosts (Credit: BBC)

Julian Fawcett MP

Julian, the sleazy MP, died in a rather uncomfortable position… We know this due to his lack of trousers!

His death was fully revealed in series three.

In the 2020 Christmas Special, we saw that Julian was not a great husband or father. He was never home and often cheated on his wife.

But when Mike’s sister visited with her newborn and often crying baby, we realised that Julian’s lack of closure might be over his guilt over being a terrible husband and dad.

He was haunted by memories of lying to his wife about why he wasn’t home. But, by the end of the episode, he realised Mike’s baby niece could see Julian in his ghost form!

A heartwarming moment saw him look after the baby while Mike’s sister finally got some sleep. He told the other ghosts he regretted not spending time with his family.

At the end of the special, Julian searched for his daughter, Rachel. He found out she became an MP, following in his footsteps!

While he was upset she was a member of the Green Party, he still got some closure.

But it wasn’t until the second episode of series three that we really saw how Julian (Simon Farnaby) died.

A flashback revealed he attended a party at Button House where he had a heart-attack mid-intercourse.

He found it hard to accept the fact that he even was a ghost, never mind get closure, so it looks like it will be a while before Julian heads into the big white light.

Larry Rickard stars in Ghosts as Humphrey (Credit: BBC)

Who did Humphrey Bone die in Ghosts?

We already knew Humphrey (Larry Rickard) had had a pretty rough death due to his head not being attached to his body!

We also knew that Humphrey had been around for quite a while. The second episode of series three revealed he had been around since the Elizabethan era.

A documentary was filmed in the Button House which revealed Sir Humphrey Bone had a rather important role in history.

He was married to a French woman named Sophie, who spoke no English and showed no love for Humphrey no matter how hard he tried.

Sophie was more interested in creating a plot against Queen Elizabeth I. When the plot was discovered, Humphrey nobly held back the Queen’s guards to let his unloving wife escape.

She gave him a kiss on the cheek before fleeing. As Humphrey tried to flee himself through his fireplace, two decorative swords fell off the mantlepiece and decapitated him.

As the Guards discovered the scene, they took credit for his death and he was remembered in history as the mastermind of the plot.

Will Humphrey have to get closure from his unloving wife before he can move on to the light?

Lolly Adefope plays Kitty (Credit: BBC)

Ghosts: How did they all die? Kitty

Kitty (Lolly Adefope) was a noble Georgian woman who is loved by audiences for her naive and child-like innocence. But perhaps this naivety had something to do with her death.

In series three, episode five, we saw flashbacks to Kitty’s life, where she was adopted by a loving father. She had one sister, born to her adopted parents, who was constantly jealous of Kitty.

While the episode didn’t reveal exactly how Kitty died, we can guess it had something to do with her sister’s actions. She previously set up Kitty to break one of their mother’s beloved ornaments.

Kitty’s father blamed her and Kitty finally realised that maybe her sister was involved in her death. Will we finally find out how Kitty died in series 4?

Ben Willbond stars as The Captain in Ghosts (Credit: BBC)

The Captain

Throughout the series, The Captain (Ben Willbond) has dropped various clues about his role as a Captain in World War Two. But series two, episode three, revealed heartbreaking clues behind his death.

The Captain was stationed at Button House as commanding officer of a troop during WWII and had a close relationship with Lieutenant Havers.

The Captain revealed that landmines were planted under Button House, which perhaps had a role in his death.

His close friend Havers transferred to the front, and The Captain was clearly devastated. There was a lingering moment that hinted that the two were more than just friends.

Towards the end of the episode, a flashback showed The Captain burying a letter to Havers along with a bomb, which Mike accidentally set off.

A flashback at the end of the episode saw The Captain waved off by his beloved Havers, who presumably died in the front.

Several moments in the series have seen him almost admit his love for Havers, and maybe that’s when The Captain will finally get his closure.

Katy Wix plays Mary in Ghosts (Credit: BBC)

How did they die in Ghosts? Mary

Mary (Katy Wix) has been the ghost most reluctant to speak about her death, and her burnt appearance might give us a clue on why that is.

While a moment back in series two revealed that Mary was accused of witchcraft and burned to death, we don’t really know why.

Hopefully, Mary’s storyline in series 4 will reveal what happened to her. She might finally get to reveal what happened and get some peace.

Larry Rickard also plays Robin in Ghosts (Credit: BBC)

The caveman Robin

The ghost whose death we know the least of is the one who has been around the longest: the caveman, Robin (also played by Larry Rickard)!

While he’s watched all the other ghosts die, and filled us in on the details of their deaths, he hasn’t shared his own. Maybe Robin himself has forgotten!

It’s also not really clear what has stopped Robin from getting closure after all these years. We hope series 4 of the BBC comedy will finally give us some answers…

Which deaths do we not know about?

We don’t yet know the full details of how The Captain, Kitty, Mary or Robin died.

Hopefully, series 4 will finally reveal the full story of one of these ghosts.

Katy Wix, who plays Mary, teased that we learn more about her and her old friend Annie in this series.

So, hopefully, we can finally learn what really happened to her.

Ghosts returns with series 4 on Friday September 23 at 8:50 pm on BBC One. All the episodes are also available on BBC iPlayer.

