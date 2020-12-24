Ghosts aired a Christmas special on BBC One last night and viewers called it ‘just perfect’.

Wednesday (December 23) evening’s festive episode of the comedy series, The Ghost of Christmas, centred on a deceased politician coming to terms with his own failings in life as a father.

MP Julian was one of the main stars of the Ghosts Christmas special (Credit: / BBC)

What happened in the Ghosts Christmas special?

In The Ghost of Christmas, viewers got to learn more about the life of 1990s MP Julian (Simon Farnaby) through a series of flashbacks showing him ignoring his family for a life of carousing.

But there was redemption for him as he learned a valuable lesson about fatherhood with the help of screaming babies in Mike and Alison’s house – and discovered what had happened to his own offspring after he died.

The MP discovered his daughter had followed in his footsteps (Credit: / BBC)

Elsewhere, Mike had his family coming over to stay and struggled to make it a truly perfect Christmas.

At the end of the Christmas special episode of Ghosts, the dead gathered around Alison on the piano to sing a touching rendition of In The Bleak Midwinter.

On Twitter, viewers heaped praise on the episode.

Ghosts viewers heaped praise on the special festive episode, calling it ‘perfect’ (Credit: BBC)

What did BBC viewers say?

One said: “Can the BBC guarantee #Ghostsbbc until 2026 too please? That Christmas was masterful, funny, silly and a massive big heart.”

One simple, beautiful harmony in In the Bleak Midwinter…

Another wrote: “The Christmas episode of #Ghostsbbc was just perfect.”

A third said: “The #Ghostsbbc Christmas special was such a delight, it is the best show.”

Others admitted they got emotional with the singing at the end.

“Made the mistake of watching the #Ghostsbbc christmas special on the bus this morning,” said one. “Oh well, it’s not like I never cried on public transport before. Such a beautiful episode.”

“That Christmas Special was emotionally wonderful,” said a second.

“One simple, beautiful harmony in In the Bleak Midwinter and I was done,” someone else said with a crying emoji. They said additionally: “#Ghosts has been a nice find in the last few months when we’ve all felt equally trapped and tonight’s Xmas episode was just lovely.”

Finally, another tearful viewer tweeted: “Bloody love #Ghostsbbc.”

