Gavin and Stacey cast members are to reunite for Christmas Day 2020.

Despite the hit BBC comedy not having its own all-new festive special this year, some cast members are still getting together on the big day itself.

Joanna and Mathew are getting together for Christmas Day 2020(Credit: BBC)

Who is reuniting for Gavin And Stacey Christmas 2020?

Actors Joanna Page and Mathew Horne played Gavin and Stacey in the hit BBC comedy.

Mum-of-three Joanna, 43, hosts a weekly Sunday morning show for BBC Radio Wales and confirmed Mathew would be joining her.

She said in a statement: “I absolutely love Christmas and I’ve been having a fantastic time doing my show on BBC Radio Wales.

Read more: BBC Christmas TV 2020: Call The Midwife, Mrs Brown’s Boys and Black Narcissus announced

“So when it came up that we could do a Christmas day show I knew that if there was anybody I’d want to share that with, it’s Mat.

“I love working with him, he’s so much fun.”

More co-stars will join in the fun (Credit: BBC)

Who else is joining Joanna and Mathew on the Gavin and Stacey-tastic Christmas Day radio show?

Mathew, 42, also issued a statement.

He said: “I love working with Jo, I love Wales and I love doing radio.

“Christmas day is a special day and, particularly this year.

“It’s been very challenging for a lot of people, so it’s nice to feel like we might be bringing a little bit of joy.”

It’s nice to feel like we might be bringing a little bit of joy.

There’s more news for Gavin And Stacey fans.

Cast members Melanie Walters, Larry Lamb, Alison Steadman, Steffan Rhodri, Robert Wilfort and Laura Aikman are also slated to join in the festive fun.

And, furthermore, Welsh music legends Bonnie Tyler and Shakin’ Stevens will be popping in.

Both Ruth and James confirmed that there were no plans to write anything new (Credit: BBC)

Will there be a Christmas special this year?

After last year’s ratings-smashing Christmas special, fans have pleaded with creators James Corden and Ruth Jones to make another one.

However, earlier this year, James said that there were no plans to make any more of the fan favourite.

And, only a matter of days ago, Ruth appeared on This Morning.

Read more: Gavin and Stacey fans in meltdown as Nessa delivers coronavirus advice video

After being asked about the show and whether there was going to be any more, she also said that there were “no plans” to write anything.

“I do think that the Christmas special ended in such a way that if we never go back to Barry we will always wonder what happened,” she said.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.