Gavin and Stacey fans in meltdown as Nessa delivers coronavirus advice video

If coronavirus guidance from the government wasn't sinking in enough, maybe it's time you listened to Gavin and Stacey favourite Nessa.

She has some sound words of advice to get you through this pandemic.

Actress and writer Ruth Jones delighted fans by returning to her famous Gavin and Stacey character Nessa on Twitter.

She offered some solid advice for anyone in doubt around what to do during the coronavirus lockdown.

Read more: Government 'considering easing coronavirus lockdown with family cluster bubbles'

While admitting she would "never tell anyone how to live their lives", the gothic character said: "Oh, what's occurin'. Not a lot, other than a global pandemic - but the question was rhetorical.

"Now listen, I'm not here to give you advice, there's plenty of others who will do that for you. It's your life, and I'm not about to tell you how to live it."

She added: "I wouldn't do that to no one, I wouldn't even tell myself how to live my life."

You could be riddled. Stay safe, stay out of my way. Oh and protect the NHS, obviously, it goes without saying.

The writer of the hit BBC comedy, along with co-star James Corden, was dressed in the unmistakable Nessa style with a dark bob, leather gilet and gloves. Her blunt attitude was back as she offered Twitter fans some sage advice for getting through the COVID-19 pandemic.

'Back off!'

In the video, she continued: "I will say this, if you see me in the morning doing my daily run, my half marathon around Barry, don't even think about breaking that two-metre rule.

"Cos if you does, I will not hesitate to tell you quite clearly, to back off.

"Because at the end of the day when all is said and done, no word of a lie, if truth be told just because you don't feel ill doesn't mean you're not infectious!"

Read more: Captain Tom Moore 'added to honours shortlist' after reaching No.1

She concluded the video message by saying: "You could be riddled. Stay safe, stay out of my way. Oh and protect the NHS, obviously, it goes without saying."

Co-writer and co-star James Corden shared the video on Twitter with his 10 million followers last night, saying: "An important public message."

Full-blown Nessa costume

Fans of the BBC programme have gone wild for the clip, with one saying: "Absolutely brilliant!"

Another wrote: "The fact Ruth Jones just has a full blown Nessa costume, tattoo and all just sitting in her house makes me very happy."

However, some eager Twitter followers thought this might be a hint for a new series, after the cliffhanger ending of the last Christmas special.

God I was so hoping it was a new series message but d it all the same! #gavinandstacey — (@aldismaldi) April 25, 2020

why did i convince myself that this was gonna be an announcement for a new series — stan (@stanhealey) April 25, 2020

I was hoping that was confirmation of a new series 😂🙏🙏🙏 — Beck Greenhalgh (@becgreenhalgh) April 25, 2020

Are you a fan of Gavin and Stacey? Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.