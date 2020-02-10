James Corden reveals there are "no plans" for more Gavin and Stacey

James Corden says he and Ruth Jones have "no plans" to make another Gavin and Stacey "at the moment".

The BBC One show made a successful return to our screens on Christmas Day (25.12.19) when more than 17 million viewers tuned in to watch the sitcom's festive special, but James admits he and co-writer Ruth are yet to have talked about a possible follow up.

The Gavin and Stacey Christmas special proved to be hugely successful (Credit: GS TV Productions Ltd)

Read More: Christmas Day ratings winner revealed as Gavin & Stacey - and it's biggest since 2008

He said: "We have no plans to make another, not at the moment.

"We'll have a sit down and think about that at some point but we certainly haven't had that discussion yet."

But James admits he and Ruth were "over the moon" at the viewing figures.

Read More: Rob Brydon doesn't want to do anymore episodes of Gavin & Stacey

Speaking to Lorraine from the Academy Awards red carpet at Sunday's (09.02.20) ceremony at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre, he added: "We're over the moon that that many people would watch it. It's a mind-blowing number."

The episode ended with a cliffhanger when Nessa (Ruth) popped the question to Smithy (James), and Joanna Page - who plays Stacey Shipman - recently said the whole cast of Gavin and Stacey would "love" to do more of the show.

We have no plans to make another, not at the moment

She exclusively told BANG Showbiz: "I genuinely don't know anything, I've spent 10 years telling people it's not coming back and we're never going to do it again ... and suddenly I'm going to have to keep saying I don't know, because

I still have no idea!

James says there is no plans for more Gavin and Stacey at the moment (Credit: GS TV Productions Ltd)

Read More: Gavin & Stacey star Larry Lamb addresses how US fame has 'changed' James Corden

"I think me and the entire cast would love to do more. It's such a lovely show to film, the whole of the cast are like my family and I've never had more fun on a job so I know we'd all love to do more."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.