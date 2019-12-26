Christmas Day ratings winner revealed as Gavin & Stacey - and it's the biggest since 2008

The Christmas special of BBC comedy drama Gavin & Stacey appears to have been a huge hit, as it achieved the biggest overnight Christmas Day ratings in more than 10 years.

The festive episode reportedly raked in 11.48 million viewers and peaked at 12.3 million, making it the most successful Christmas Day programme since 2008.

The Christmas special ended on quite the cliffhanger (Credit: GS TV Productions Ltd / BBC)

And that's without taking into account everyone who watched it later on iPlayer, according to Metro.

TV's Richard Osman shared the news on Twitter, where he congratulated the show on its success.

The Pointless host called the ratings "incredible" as he tweeted: "Wow, 11.48million viewers for #GavinandStacey last night. Peaked at 12.3million. That's the biggest Christmas Day audience for a very long time. Incredible."

Wow, 11.48m viewers for #GavinandStacey last night. Peaked at 12.3m. That’s the biggest Christmas Day audience for a very long time. Incredible. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) December 26, 2019

And good news for fans of the show, star Ruth Jones has hinted there could be more episodes on the way.

In a huge cliffhanger at the end of the festive episode, Ruth's character Nessa proposed to Smithy, played by James Corden.

Viewers were shocked by the ending and it left them begging for a new series, so they can all find out what will happen next.

Their wish might come true, as Ruth - who wrote previous episodes and this special with James - has said "never say never".

She told The Sun: "It is so complicated for me and James to get together to write.

"I do say never say never, as while we did make it work that was after three years of trying to find time when we could sit down and write it.

"Obviously with the way it ends, there is room for more. It's a shame we didn't have more time when we were writing so we could have written more, then have it all ready to go."

It appears The Late Late Show host James got together with Ruth to watch the special.

We had to be together to watch it go out tonight!Gavin and Stacey is a show about friendship and family. Tonight’s show has been a labour of love from start to finish and we hope you enjoy it.Wherever you are and whatever you’re doing.Happy Christmas from us both #GavinandStacey pic.twitter.com/kUKMiXUEyL — James Corden (@JKCorden) December 25, 2019

On Twitter, he shared a pic of the two of them in front of a Christmas tree and wrote for fans: "We had to be together to watch it go out tonight! Gavin and Stacey is a show about friendship and family.

"Tonight's show has been a labour of love from start to finish and we hope you enjoy it."

The actor, who previously confessed he was nervous to be doing the show again, added: "Wherever you are and whatever you're doing. Happy Christmas from us both #GavinandStacey."

