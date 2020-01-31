Rob Brydon doesn't want to do anymore episodes of Gavin & Stacey

Rob Brydon has admitted he doesn't want to make any more Gavin & Stacey.

The 54-year-old actor reprised his role as Bryn West for the festive one-off special episode of the BBC sitcom.

But even though it ended on a cliff hanger - with Smithy (James Corden) proposing to Nessa (Ruth Jones) - the comedian thinks it's best to "leave it where it is".

He said: "Everybody is saying, 'you must want to do more', but I'd much rather leave it on a high and it's really hard to come back after 10 years and make something as popular as this has been, because you can get it wrong."

And Rob admitted he was surprised when Ruth Jones and James Corden broke the news they had written a new episode.

He told Heat magazine: "There are no plans whatsoever [for a new series] and personally I would say leave it where it is, with people wanting more.

"That's always my instinct, and I said that before this special and I was very surprised then to see that they had written it."

Rob's comments may come as a surprise to the rest of the cast, as co-star Joanna Page claimed earlier this week they were all hoping to return for more episodes.

She told BANG Showbiz: "I genuinely don't know anything, I've spent 10 years telling people it's not coming back and we're never going to do it again ... and suddenly I'm going to have to keep saying I don't know, because I still have no idea!

"I think me and the entire cast would love to do more. It's such a lovely show to film, the whole of the cast are like my family.

"I've never had more fun on a job so I know we'd all love to do more."

