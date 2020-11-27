This Morning guest Ruth Jones was red faced as Ruth Langsford apologised on behalf of Eamonn Holmes.

She felt the need to say sorry because her co-host and husband delivered one of his trademark gaffes – and the result was hilarious.

Ruth apologised to guest Ruth Jones (Credit: ITV)

Why was Ruth Jones on This Morning?

The Gavin & Stacey star, 54, was on to publicise her new book, Us Three.

Heading into the ad break, Eamonn teased Ruth’s appearance.

“That and much more to ask Ruth Jones about her book, that we’re… what do you do with a book?”

“You finger through a book?”

He quickly corrected himself and said: “Flick through… we’re flicking through your book.”

As the pair burst out into laughter, Eamonn’s wife Ruth said: “We’re so sorry, Ruth.”

Eamonn made several classic gaffes today (Credit: ITV)

What else did Eamonn Holmes say today?

Throughout the interview with the Welsh star, daytime favourite Eamonn was in prime put-his-foot-in-it form.

In a rambling question, he also asked: “I’ve been to showbusiness dos before with you, and nobody knows you.”

Turning to his wife, he said: “She’s just got one of those faces that blends into the background. Am I telling lies here or not?”

Gavin & Stacey inevitably was a topic of conversation (Credit: BBC)

What did Ruth say about Gavin & Stacey?

They also asked if there would be more episodes of Gavin & Stacey.

“There aren’t any plans to write anything,” she replied.

“Obviously James [Corden] is in America and I’m in Wales… it’s just not… I’m sorry to not be able to give you any good news.”

She continued: “However, I do think that the Christmas special ended in such a way that if we never go back to Barry we will always wonder what happened.

“There’s something quite juicy about that – we’ll always wonder if Smithy says yes, did they get married? I kind of quite like leaving it hanging.”

