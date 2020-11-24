Eamonn and Ruth This Morning
TV

This Morning: Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langford to start ‘TV War’ if they’re not reinstated

Could Eamonn and Ruth go elsewhere?

By Paul Hirons

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford will start a “TV war” if they don’t “win back” their jobs on This Morning a TV insider has claimed.

Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond are reportedly taking over the couple’s Friday-morning slot.

And now, according to sources, they’re not afraid to start a bidding war for their services.

eamonn holmes and ruth langsford on this morning
Are Eamonn and Ruth axed? (Credit: ITV)

Why has This Morning ‘axed’ Eamonn and Ruth?

ITV is yet to confirm any changes to the presenting line-up.

However, news broke last week that Eamonn and Ruth were to be axed in a shake-up.

Read more: Ruth Langsford fans vow to ‘switch off’ This Morning if she and Eamonn Holmes are replaced

The news has “deeply hurt” the couple.

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes
Will they start a ‘bidding war’? (Credit: ITV Hub)

Eamonn and Ruth not afraid to start a bidding war

A course told Heat magazine: “They are now planning their own TV talk show to rival This Morning, hopefully on the BBC or Channel 4.

“They’ve had lots of offers from TV companies who are keen to snap them up, and neither of them are afraid to start a TV war, just like Richard and Judy did when they went to Channel 4.

“They’re really angry with how they have been treated.”

They’re really angry with how they have been treated.

The couple is hoping to win back their presenting gig, the source also claimed.

However, they also hope that a “public outcry” will win them their job back.

Eamonn Holmes Ruth Langsford This Morning ITV
Eamonn and Ruth are interesting the BBC (Credit: ITV)

Could Eamonn and Ruth be off to the BBC?

The BBC will offer Eamonn and Ruth their own rival show according to a report.

A source told The Sun that the duo is in demand.

Read more: Ruth Langsford hits back at claims she is being replaced by Alison Hammond on This Morning

“They can easily carry any number of shows,” the source said.

“So producers at the Beeb are considering handing them a format to front.”

