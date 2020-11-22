Ruth Langsford fans have vowed their loyalty to the This Morning star.

Fans of the telly star, 60, say they will ‘switch off’ the ITV morning show if she and hubby Eamonn Holmes are replaced.

This comes after reports claim she and Eamonn are set to be replaced by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

Ruth took to Instagram to address her some 974,000 fans of her walk about with dog Maggie.

She said she was happy the skies were clear and that she wished all her fans a lovely weekend.

Is Ruth Langsford leaving This Morning?

But viewers responded by saying they’re hoping she won’t be kicked off This Morning anytime soon.

One fan vowed: “Won’t be watching good morning on Friday if you and Eamonn go.”

And another fan claimed: “..will miss you both so much @ruthlangsford and @eamonnholmes my only morning I had off work and love your banter ..so won’t be watching now..@thismorning.”

A third user wrote: “Won’t be watching at all when you leave. I usually record and fast forward to the guest spots mon-Thur , can’t stand the other duo at all.”

While additional users responded to the latest rumours that Eamonn and Ruth are set to be offered their own show on the BBC.

Are Ruth and Eamonn moving to the BBC?

Several promised to switch from ITV to the BBC if the alleged deal does come through.

One user pledged: “Hope you have a good day Ruth …HOPING rumours true about you going to BBC ….if so we will be following you …Good Luck….ITV will have lost an incredible duo …..”

Additionally, another user echoed: “Keep your chin up if you’re going to BBC I’ll be changing channels to watch the perfect couple.”

Ruth and Eamonn have been presenting for Granada and ITV for years – and have been part of the This Morning team for an incredible 14 years.

Neither Ruth nor Eamonn have addressed the rumours.

What has Ruth said about it all?

However, Ruth did raise eyebrows when she told Mirror Notebook that she and Eamonn earned their places as top telly hosts through hard work.

As opposed to going down the reality television route – as Alison Hammond did when she appeared in 2002’s Big Brother.

Ruth said: “We’ve put the work in. We didn’t do a reality show and get an overnight job on the telly. We’ve come up through the ranks.”

But Ruth’s spokesperson hit back and said Ruth’s words are being taken out of context.

Her rep said: “It has been rather taken out of context – as the interview was done more than five weeks ago and was absolutely not in reference to the recent articles at all.



“She was simply making a general observation about the TV industry and the different routes into the business – illustrating the point that whereas some presenters launch their careers by being on other TV programmes first, her and Eamonn’s experience and career paths had taken a different and more traditional path.”

ITV has said of the replacement rumours: “We have a stellar presenting line up on This Morning in Holly & Phillip and Eamonn & Ruth. Any additions to this line up will be announced in due course.”

