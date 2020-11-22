Dan Walker has been praised after he wrote kinds words in response to Piers Morgan’s taunts.

The GMB star, 55, attempted to reignite his Twitter feud with Dan, 43 – but the BBC Breakfast star didn’t take the bait.

The pair are television rivals, and Piers has been teasing Dan online for years.

A self-congratulating Piers took to Twitter to announce that his book, Wake Up, is back on the bestsellers list.

And that Dan’s book, Remarkable People: Extraordinary Stories of Everyday Lives, is no longer near the top of the charts.

Dan Walker and Piers Morgan both have new books out (Credit: SplashNews)

What has Piers Morgan said about Dan Walker?

Addressing his some seven million plus Twitter followers, Piers boasted: “BOOM! Week No4 on Sunday Times best-seller list for Wake Up. Wenger relegated, Schofe overtaken, Ant & Dec dead & buried, & ⁦@mrdanwalker

⁩ nowhere to be seen.. not that I’m competitive or anything.

Read more: Piers Morgan reveals sweet moment with dad after coronavirus battle

“Thanks to everyone who’s bought it – and to those who haven’t yet: WAKE UP!”

But Dan rather gallantly replied by congratulating Piers on his achievement.

The BBC star tweeted: “Well done. I had a rifle through yours and thought it was a decent read.”

Dan’s supporters rushed to praise him for his positive comeback to Piers.

Piers Morgan is proud of his book’s sales (Credit: SplashNews)

How are Dan’s fans reacting?

One fan commented: “Taking the moral high ground as usual @mrdanwalker a true gentleman that doesn’t need to stoop to the gutter.”

Read more: Katie Price calls Carl Woods her ‘soulmate’ after six months together

While another Twitter user praised: “Well done Dan. Great response and it’s nice to be nice. He will have brain freeze now and won’t know how to respond.”

And a third fan gushed: “Always a gentleman. Much better more appealing than self-absorbed smugness.”

Whereas other Twitter users called out Piers for bashing his rival celebrity authors.

BOOM! Week No4 on Sunday Times best-seller list for Wake Up. Wenger relegated, Schofe overtaken, Ant & Dec dead & buried, & ⁦@mrdanwalker⁩ nowhere to be seen.. not that I’m competitive or anything.

Thanks to everyone who’s bought it – and to those who haven’t yet: WAKE UP! pic.twitter.com/Cr25xHaDJu — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 22, 2020

One user fumed: “And a tweet that sums you up in a few words. Measures himself by putting everyone else down. How about focussing on yourself for once instead of trying to make everyone else look worse so you seem better.”

While a further user argued: “Perfectly sums up the difference between Piers Morgan and Dan Walker. One a nasty piece of work, the other a gentleman.”

What is Piers’ new book about?

What’s more, Piers and Dan’s books are very different in subject matter.

Piers claims throughout his new book that ‘woke’ and ‘cancel culture’ are now out of control. He makes the argument that political correctness needs to be reined in.



But Dan’s book takes a look at ‘everyday heroes’ across Britain. Dan recalls his encounters with inspiring Brits from his many years as a top British news and sports journalist.

Hence the book is described as “An uplifting tonic for the darkness and negativity of recent times.We live in an age of anxiety, besieged by bad news and uncertainty.”

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.