This Morning hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have been sensationally “axed” from the flagship ITV morning show, it has been reported.

The couple have been fronting Friday’s edition of the show since 2006 and are a huge hit with viewers.

However, show bosses are said to have decided it’s time for a shake up.

Monday to Thursday hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are reportedly deemed “untouchable”, but it appears that isn’t the case for Eamonn and Ruth.

What will happen to Eamonn and Ruth on This Morning?

Eamonn and Ruth have apparently been “blindsided” by the This Morning change.

Just last week in an interview with New!, Ruth dismissed talk of a shake up.

“There’s always talk, I don’t know. Not that anybody’s told me,” she said.

“I’ve been doing it a very long time and it seems we’ve been very popular. So I presume all those things will be taken into consideration,” she added.

However, it’s now been claimed that the couple will no longer present Friday’s show.

Instead, Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary will take over, with Eamonn and Ruth continuing to cover Phil and Holly’s six-week summer break.

‘Left on the scrap heap’

The couple are said to be “furious and upset” by the decision.

It feels like they have been singled out, made an example of and left on the scrap heap, with little other prospects at the channel.

A source told The Sun: “Eamonn and Ruth are deeply hurt and saddened by the decision.

“It feels like they have been singled out, made an example of and left on the scrap heap, with little other prospects at the channel.

“It’s a blow to fans, who love their chemistry on screen, and eagerly tune in to watch them every Friday,” they added.

Why have they picked Alison and Dermot?

Alison and Dermot went down a storm when they hosted the show over the summer.

Producers are also said to be keen to add more diversity to their line-up.

At the time of publishing, neither Eamonn and Ruth nor Alison and Dermot had broken their silence about the reports.

It isn’t known when the changes are expected to take effect.

A spokesperson for This Morning said: “We have a stellar presenting line up on This Morning in Holly and Phillip and Eamonn and Ruth. Any additions to this line up will be announced in due course.”

