I’m A Celebrity star Giovanna Fletcher got a cockroach down her knickers as the stars of 2020 took part in the first Bushtucker Trial.

The scenes will air on the ITV launch show on Sunday night (November 15).

And, after a rather eventful entrance into camp – which saw one celebrity vomit – the campmates will take on their first trial.

It’s called Gates To Hell so it sounds like it’ll be pretty eventful.

Giovanna will be seen making some so-called friends in the first I’m A Celebrity trial (Credit: ITV)

The stars enter the I’m A Celebrity castle

All ten new celebrities will be seen arriving at The Gates To Hell – a huge gatehouse-like structure positioned in front of the majestic Gwrych Castle.

As they were greeted by Ant and Dec, Corrie icon Beverley Callard admitted that she was feeling a “little apprehensive” ahead of the trial.

Read more: Ant and Dec offer first glimpse inside Welsh I’m A Celebrity castle

The hosts explained the I’m A Celebrity stars would have to work together to win 10 stars.

It’s down my knickers!

They would equate to 10 meals for camp.

They explained that the celebrities had to work as a team to win ten stars. As a result, every star was worth a meal for camp.

The campmates will take part in the first trial of the series – Gates To Hell (Credit: Kieron McCarron/ITV/Shutterstock)

What happens during the first trial?

The celebrities will be seen locked in 10 cages as they work as a team to pass ten stars from one side to the other.

Each has to move the star either with their hands or using a magnet until all of them had moved the stars from one side of the cage to the other.

“Expect the unexpected,” warned Ant and Dec – words Giovanna should’ve certainly heeded!

Read more: Vernon Kay reveals wife Tess Daly has ‘moved on’ from his sexting scandals

The trial kicked off with Shane Richie passing his star to Jessica Plummer as cockroaches and crickets rained down on them.

Jessica took over and passed the star to Giovanna.

“It’s down my knickers,” Giovanna screamed as cockroaches crawled over her.

“Pack it in will you,” said Vernon Kay as mealworms landed on the celebrities.

AJ Pritchard then took the star from him and passed to Hollie Arnold, who passed to Beverley.

Beverley, however, slowed things down as she struggled to move the stars through her matrix.

Can Jordan North, Victoria Derbyshire and Mo Farah complete the trial in the 12 allotted minutes?

We won’t spoilt it so you’ll have to tune in and see!

I’m A Celebrity – Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday November 15 at 9pm on ITV.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us if you’re looking forward to the show.