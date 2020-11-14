What did Max George say on Strictly as Claudia apologises for swearing?

Claudia Winkleman apologised on Strictly Come Dancing for swearing on tonight’s show but exactly what did Max George say?

You needed to have bat-like hearing to pick up on Max using a naughty word but some viewers indeed did and couldn’t wait to share it on Twitter.

What did Max George say? He swore on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

One laughed as he wrote: “Max dropping the f bomb.”

Max dropping the f bomb 😂😂😂 #Strictly — Craig Clarke (@mrcraigclarke) November 14, 2020

Another feared Max could now leave the show tomorrow after ‘doing a swear’, saying: “I’m guessing Max will be out tomorrow after dropping the F bomb.”

I’m guessing Max will be out tomorrow after dropping the F bomb 😂🙊#Strictly — Heidi Middleton 🐝 (@HeidiPeeps) November 14, 2020

Another made it clear exactly what the former singer with The Wanted said in the heat of the moment.

For those who didn’t hear it, when Max finished his dance he said, barely audibly, “fucking get in!” #Strictly — Ian Freeman (@ianfreeman) November 14, 2020

Yes, he dropped the F-bomb. If you didn’t hear it, don’t book the hearing test just yet, as plenty of viewers missed it.

One ended up rewinding to find out what Max said after the apology aired.

Watching #Strictly and yes, Like half the nation I did just rewind to check out what Max said. — Jaki Booth (@parboo) November 14, 2020

Another suggested the show had made a bigger deal out of it by apologising.

A few people barely noticed Max saying ‘fucking get in’ at the end of his dance until they brought attention to it 😂😩😩😂 #StrictlyComeDancing #Strictly pic.twitter.com/6ivDGNSDuH — Art Becomes You (@artbecomesyou) November 14, 2020

What did Claudia say?

As Claudia apologised she admitted that she “didn’t know the details” but that the show was very sorry for the rude language.

More to come on this story as we have it.

