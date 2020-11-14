What did Mx George say? Strictly swearing
What did Max George say on Strictly as Claudia apologises for swearing?

Strictly celeb lost control of his mouth temporarily

By Karen Hyland
Claudia Winkleman apologised on Strictly Come Dancing for swearing on tonight’s show but exactly what did Max George say?

You needed to have bat-like hearing to pick up on Max using a naughty word but some viewers indeed did and couldn’t wait to share it on Twitter.

Max George swearing Strictly
What did Max George say? He swore on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

One laughed as he wrote: “Max dropping the f bomb.”

Another feared Max could now leave the show tomorrow after ‘doing a swear’, saying: “I’m guessing Max will be out tomorrow after dropping the F bomb.”

Read more: Max George’s girlfriend is keeping a close eye on him

Another made it clear exactly what the former singer with The Wanted said in the heat of the moment.

Yes, he dropped the F-bomb. If you didn’t hear it, don’t book the hearing test just yet, as plenty of viewers missed it.

One ended up rewinding to find out what Max said after the apology aired.

Another suggested the show had made a bigger deal out of it by apologising.

What did Claudia say?

As Claudia apologised she admitted that she “didn’t know the details” but that the show was very sorry for the rude language.

More to come on this story as we have it.

Did you hear or care what Max said? Are you enjoying Anton as a judge? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

