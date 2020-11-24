Ruth Langsford has responded to her alleged dig at Alison Hammond.

The This Morning star, 60, took a perceived swipe at her colleague, Alison, 46, in a recent interview article.

And this all comes after it has been widely reported that Ruth and Eamonon, 60, are set to be replaced on Fridays This Morning with both Alison and Dermot O’Leary.

While speaking to the Mirror Notebook, Ruth said that both she and Eamonn had earned their starry careers through sheer hard work.

As opposed to simply shooting to fame through reality television.

Are Ruth and Eamonn facing the ITV axe? (Credit: SplashNews)

What has Ruth Langsford said about Alison Hammond?

She told the mag: “We’ve put the work in. We didn’t do a reality show and get an overnight job on the telly. We’ve come up through the ranks.”

Read more: Madonna shocks fans on Instagram as she compared to an ‘alien’

Alison of course had her breakthrough telly role when she competed on Big Brother in 2002.

But Ruth’s spokesperson insists that her comments are being taken out of context.

And certainly were not intended as a personal dig to Alison.

Both Alison and Ruth have huge fanbases (Credit: ITV)

Ruth insists she is ‘supportive’ of reality stars

Her spokesperson told the MailOnline: “The comments from Ruth were made as a general observation in an interview conducted more than six weeks ago, about the industry and different routes into the business.

“Ruth was simply illustrating a point that whereas some presenters launch their careers by being on other TV programmes first, her and Eamonn’s experience and career paths had taken a different and more traditional path.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity fans fume as ‘vegan’ Beverley Callard eats a Scotch egg

“This wasn’t directed at anyone in particular – indeed she has always been supportive of a number of her professional colleagues and friends who have taken this route.”

ITV has yet to officially confirm that Ruth and Eamonn are indeed being replaced.

Will Ruth and Eamonn join the BBC soon? (Credit: SplashNews)

So far This Morning has only commented with: “We have a stellar presenting line up on This Morning in Holly & Phillip and Eamonn & Ruth. Any additions to this line up will be announced in due course.”

However, fresh reports state that if Eamonn and Ruth are given the ITV axe, they will likely find a new home on the BBC.



The Beeb is reportedly keen to offer them their very own show.

A source told The Sun: “Eamonn and Ruth have a huge fanbase and are very experienced.

“They can easily carry any number of shows, so producers at the Beeb are considering handing them a format to front.”

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.