Alison Hammond has shared a rather curious cryptic post on social media.

The This Morning star, 46, shared a motivational quote on Instagram.

Addressing her some 795,000 Instagram followers, the quote says: “Strong people don’t put others down.

“They lift them up.”

The host captioned it with ‘This’ followed by a heart and 100 emoji.

Is Alison Hammond really replacing Ruth Langsford on This Morning?

The post comes just a week after it was widely reported that Alison along with Dermot O’Leary shall shortly be replacing Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes on This Morning.

As the news broke, Ruth told Mirror Notebook that she and Eamonn had earned their place on television through hard work.

Instead of simply launching their careers by going on reality television.

Alison of course shot to fame when she appeared on Big Brother in 2002.

What has Ruth Langsford said?

Ruth said: “We’ve put the work in. We didn’t do a reality show and get an overnight job on the telly. We’ve come up through the ranks.”

Although Ruth’s rep insists that the quotes were taken out of context – some assumed she was taking aim at Alison.

Ruth’s spokesperson told the Mail Online: “The comments from Ruth were made as a general observation in an interview conducted more than six weeks ago, about the industry and different routes into the business.

“Ruth was simply illustrating a point that whereas some presenters launch their careers by being on other TV programmes first, her and Eamonn’s experience and career paths had taken a different and more traditional path.

“This wasn’t directed at anyone in particular – indeed she has always been supportive of a number of her professional colleagues and friends who have taken this route.”

Meanwhile, Alison’s fans rushed to show their support for the reality star turned telly presenter.



One fan gushed: “Babes you are so loving and supportively literally everyone. You deserve all the support you get. I don’t think you know how much you are liked by so many.”

While another Instagram user commented: “Hope things are OK with you. This is so true.”

*ED has reached out to Alison Hammond’s representatives for comment.

