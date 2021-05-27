Friends reunion cast: Which star has the highest net worth?

The Friends reunion special has got everyone feeling super nostalgic as the cast returned.

However, not only that, but now all eyes are back on the main cast.

While they all apparently bagged millions on the show, how have they been making their money since?

Here’s a look at the net worth of each of the main six stars of Friends.

Matt has become a big star in the UK (Credit: HBO)

Matt LeBlanc net worth – $80 million (£56 million)

The Joey actor has made most of his cash from his acting career.

Apart from Friends, he’s starred on its spin-off show Joey.

However, he also made millions from his Top Gear hosting role, co-hosting from 2016 to 2019.

Jen has become a big movie star (Credit: Netflix)

How much is Jennifer Anniston worth? – $300 million (£211 million)

Jennifer became a huge Hollywood star after Friends ended in 2004. So it’s probably obvious she has the highest net worth out of all the Friends cast.

She’s starred in countless movies including the likes of The Break-Up, the Oscar-nominated Cake and He’s Just Not That Into You.

Jennifer has also starred in Bruce Almighty, We’re the Millers, Just Go With It and Netflix’s Murder Mystery.

The actress also recently returned to television after being cast in Apple TV’s The Morning Show.

She also has a long-term advertising deal with bottled water brand SmartWater.

Lisa starred in numerous cult TV shows since leaving the show (Credit: HBO)

Lisa Kudrow net worth – $90 million (£ 63 million)

Lisa’s had more roles since Friends than many people realise.

She’s starred in cult comedy The Comeback on HBO, and has bagged a variety of movie roles.

These have included the likes of Boss Baby, Booksmart and TV series Web Therapy.

Lisa has also invested in property, and recently reportedly sold a house in Utah for $3 million.

The Monica actress bagged a big pay cheque for Scream (Credit: Dimension)

How much is Courteney Cox worth? – $150 million (£105 million)

Courteney arguably became the breakout star while Friends was still airing thanks to her role in the Scream franchise.

With Scream 5 having just wrapped filming, Courteney is believed to have bagged a big cheque for her return.

She also earned $275,000 for every episode of Cougar Town she filmed, which went on for six seasons.

The actress also has her own production company.

David has remained in the public eye (Credit: HBO)

David Schwimmer net worth – $85 million (£60 million)

The Ross actor made a name for himself after Friends for his role in the Madagascar franchise.

He also returned to television when he starred in the critically acclaimed American Crime Story.

The Chandler actor has made some great investments (Credit: HBO)

Matthew Perry net worth – $120 million (£85 million)

Matthew Perry has starred in numerous projects since Friends.

From teen comedy 17 Again to TV series Studio 60 On The Sunset Strip, he’s kept up with regular screen appearances.

However, that’s not the only place he’s made his cash.

Matthew has also invested in property, and has a knack for buying low and selling high.

In 2019, he listed a home he’d purchased for $20 million for $35 million.

He did a similar thing the year before too.

